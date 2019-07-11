Six appeal from two bowlers in the same match, mighty Mohsin batters Rams. Pipe takes Keys to the cleaners, new kit for Newborough

Have your say

The two best bowling displays of last weekend (July 6/7) were recorded in the same Rutland Division Two match.

Ahmed Kumbo bagged 6-32 in 10 overs for Werrington as Ufford Park were bowled out for 249 at Campbell Drive.

But Jan Neville topped that for the villagers with a spell of 6-27, also in 10 overs, as Werrington were despatched for 143.

A 37-ball 61 not out from Mohsin Ali helped Hampton to a 65-run win over Ramsey seconds in Hunts Division One. Jon Dee had earlier struck 51 as the city side posted 237-8.

John Pipe cracked 103 not out as Orton Park seconds powered to a seven-wicket win over King’s Keys in Division Three.

AK 11 kept the pressure on the top two in Cambs Division Three by despatching bottom club Southill Park by 65 runs. Middle order men Mohammed Raheel (89) and Muhammed Shabir (51) pushed AK up to 218.

Newborough second team skipper Paul Richardson hadn’t scored a senior ton before this season, but now he’s registerd two in a month. He struck 102 in a 153-run South Lincs Division Two win over Spalding thirds.

BATTING

S. Jarvis (Hunts Under 17s) 118

N. Bradbury (CAMRA) *112

G. Freear (Wisbech Town) 112

J. Pipe (Orton Park 2nds) *103

J. Berry (Bourne) 102

P. Richardson (Newborough 2nds) 102

D. Gillett (Hunts Over 50s) 98

B. Milne (Hunts Over 50s) 89

M. Raheel (AK 11) 89

M. Stephenson (Ufford Park) 85

M. Mullins (Burghley Park 2nds) *83

P. Foster (Burghley Park) 82

D. Stratton (Stamford Town) 82

N. Buckingham (Ufford Park) 79

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 79

S. Rajaguru (March Town) *77

T. Ali (Peterborough Town 3rds) 75

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) *72

M. Hodgson (Oundle Town) 72

S. Evison (Bourne) 71

V. Parvathaneni (Newborough) 70

C. MIlner (Peterborough Town) *69

D. Ashraf (King’s Keys) 68

R. Hewitt (Bourne 2nds) 68

Z. Abass (King’s Keys) 66

S. Caplick (Market Deeping 2nds) 66

S. Dockerill (Castor) *64

D. Herrick (Uffington 2nds) 63

C. Johnson (Castor 2nds) 62

M. Ali (Hampton) *61

H. Bentley (Uffington) 61

A. Qureshi (Nassington) 61

J. Hilton-Robinson (CAMRA) *60

H. Sibghatullah (Falcon) 58

T. Hussain (Ufford Park) *57

D. Atkinson (Sawtry) 57

M. Danyaal (Hunts) 57

D. Oldham (MCC) 57

J. Garner (Uffington) 56

J. Potter (Nassington) 56

M. Bird (Ketton Sports) *55

N. Patel (Oundle Town 2nds) 54

J. Venugopal (Hunts U17s) 53

C. Beale (Moulton Harrox) *52

C. Kruger (Bourne 6s) *51

M. Shabir (AK 11) *51

J. Dee (Hampton) 51

K. Singh (Hunts U17s) 51

BOWLING

J. Neville (Ufford Park) 6-27

A. Kumbo (Werrington) 6-32

W. Naylor (Spalding) 6-36

M. Taylor (Stamford Town) 5-16

S. Rajaguru (March Town) 5-20

Y. Naveed (Oundle Town 3rds) 5-27

M. Knight (Pinchbeck) 5-29

J. Ferrow (Stamford Town) 5-31

T. Bentley (Uffington) 5-33

L. Smith (Sawtry) 5-38