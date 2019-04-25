Simon pitches in for an age group win

Fenland Clarion rider Simon Pitchford produced a cracking ride to win his age group in a national race at the weekend.

He took part in the VTTA 25-mile event on the Thetford based E33/25 course and finished first in the 50 - 54 age group. His time of 58:20 was also enough to secure 12th place overall.

In the now traditional Easter Saturday Sleaford Wheelers 10 mile event, Phil Merritt of Fenland Clairon finished in 41st place with his time of 24:49.

Clarion youngster Evander Wishart continues to excel in his circuit racing this year with another strong showing in the fourth round of the East London Youth Circuit Series.

He was always in the leading pack on the undulating 16km course and a strong showing on the final hill sprint saw him finish second to cement his place near the top of the series standings.

Fenland Clarion hosted the third round of their youth racing at the Embankment last week with a number of local riders placing well.

This time it was the girls who shone in the Under 8s with Anna Blake claiming two race victories and Laura Tozer winning the other race.

Theo Wan continues to make great improvements and he had a good night with two Under 10 race wins with Katie Blake claiming a win in the other.

In the Under 12s it was a clean sweep for Evander Wishart as he took all three races wins despite the best efforts of Fenland’s Harry Tozer, Cambridge rider Maddie Tingay and Rhys Coulson, who all picked up one second place.

The fourth and final round will take place on Friday May 10. Anybody interested in giving cycle racing a go is very welcome to give it a try.