Shock title loss for Jordan Gill

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Jordan Gill suffered the first defeat of his professional career last night (May 10).

The 24 year-old from Chatteris came unstuck when defending his WBA International belt against tough Mexcian Enrique Tinoco at Nottingham Arena.

Gill, unbeaten in 23 fights before last night, was expected to beat Tinoco (18 wins from 27 fights) and use the bout to go some rounds, learn a few tricks, and perhaps stop his opponent. Defeat certainly wasn’t on his agenda.

Instead, Gill was manhandled from the beginning, hurt regularly by the Mexican’s body shots and eventually dropped three times in the eight rounds they shared.

Gill’s coach, Dave Coldwell, was in the end left with no option but to retire the 24-year-old before the ninth round and save him for another day.

Seemingly young and talented enough to rebound from the loss, Gill’s capitulation at the hands of Tinoco, a 29-year-old with five pro defeats to his name, is nevertheless a terrible hiccup in an otherwise promising career.