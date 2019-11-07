Seven wins for young police boxers in a show backed by Peterborough United

Peterborough Police ABC hosted their annual dinner show on at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, in partnership with Peterborough United Football Club.

The event was a huge success showcasing 11 quality future amateur boxing stars from Peterborough.

. Peterborough Police boxing club boxer (blue) Subhan Raja (winner) v Alexsandra Stepans. Photo: David Lowndes.

Aamir Shirazi, 12, from Bretton v Frankie Moody from Hoddesdon BA at 33kg: Aamir won comfortably on points with a classy display of footwork and skill.

Shae Gowler, 13, from Fletton v Rhys Mann from Sheffield BC at 38kg: Shae really showed his skill and work rate quality to claim a great points victory over the Yorkshire champion.

Imraan Shirazi, 14, from Bretton v Scott Standard from Sudbury ABC at 38kg: Imraan just fell short of a very close points win in a quality crowdpleasing bout.

Subhan Raja, 15, from Peterborough v Alexsandr Stephans from Hoddesdon BA at 56kg: Raja had to dig deep to claim his points victory against a very tough fighter. Raja used his quality strength and power shots as an awkward southpaw fighter.

Peterborough Police boxing club boxer (blue) Shae Gowler (winner) v Ryhs Mann. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ali Raja, 15, from Peterborough v Dovydas Kiselis from Scunthorpe IMPS ABC at 56kg. Ali fell into a brawl with Dovydas and had a point taken away during a very scrappy contest, costing a split points win. Next time for Ali.

Dom Ciani, 16, Farcet v Reece Bird from Nottingham City ABC at 69kg: Dom used his quality combination punches to the head and body to claim this great victory.

Danish Asif, 18, from Peterborough v Jamaal Khan from Nottingham City ABC at 64kg: A very cagey fight. Great work on the inside from both lads with Khan claiming the split points win that could have gone either way.

Imran Aref, 19, from Peterborough v Aron Robinson from Old Hill ABC at 65kg: A special contest of 3 x 3 minute rounds due to the elite level. Imran claimed an easy points win and also the best winner of the night chosen by Bob Symns. Imran showed his skills of attacking at angles and varied combinations to the head and body.

Ryan Davies, 20, from Yaxley v Hareem Ali from Boston ABC at 69kg: Another quality skilful win in a real tough crowd pleaser. Ryan delivered consistently throughout in this easy points win.

Shazad Aslam Aslam, 19, from Peterborough v Josh Kozak from Eastgate ABC at 75kg: In another special elite 3 x 3s Shaz had to dig deep and use his skillful back foot punching to claim a quality points win over a much more experienced front foot fighter.

Top of the bill was Brian Lawless, 20, from Peterborough v Dominic Burrell from Wildside BC at 81kg: Another tough bout with both fighters using their experience to draw each other to make mistakes. Dominic claimed the very close split points win in which most thought Brian had won. D finitely a great fight.

The club won seven out of the 11 bouts and the other four could easily have gone either way.