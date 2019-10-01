Seven defeats in eight league games for Peterborough rugby union clubs

It’s been a dismal start results-wise for Peterborough’s two rugby union clubs who have picked up just one win from eight Midlands Division matches between them this season.

Premier Division Peterborough Lions have the most serous problems.

Taniela Samita of Peterborough Lions has his shirt ripped by a Kettering player. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

They went down 62-5 at home to Kettering on Saturday (September 28) to make it four straight defeats following their relegation from the National League last season.

Alex Hales burst over for Lions only points from a try and they now sit next to bottom with a negative points difference of 161.

Only South Leicester, who shipped 127 points to Nuneaton last weekend, are in worse shape than a city team in desperate need of reinforcements.

And it’s not getting easier for Lions who make the trip to Shropshire to face unbeaten Newport this Saturday (October 5).

William Anderson of Peterborough Lions is tackled by a Kettering player. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

At least Peterborough RUFC are competitive in matches.

Their understrength team went down 41-35 at West Bridgeford in Midlands Division One East on Saturday, not helped by the withdrawal of Levan Stapleton through injury in the warm-up.

A hat-trick of tries from Lance Charity and some precision goal-kicking from Matt Newman kept Borough in touch.

“Lev’s injury left us with just two replacements,” moaned Borough coach Phil Powell. “We were disrupted at a bad time and understandably started slowly again.

“We were always playing catch-up, but we showed plenty of fighting spirit against a side who played clever rugby, especially when inside our last 22.

“It was probably a great game to watch for everyone but me! Our lineout isn’t functioning well enough, but we have players back this weekend, although it is another very tough game.”

Borough host Rugby Lions at Fengate on Saturday (3pm) and player-coach Sam Crooks, a top performer at this level, is among those expected to return.

“Rugby will be tough to beat,” Powell added. “They are usually a very physical, confrontational side so we we will have to match that.

“There’s a lot of the season left so we are confident of climbing the table pretty quickly.”