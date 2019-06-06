Serial glutton for punishment Coulter completes his 100th marathon

Nene Valley Harriers distance addict Darryl Coulter completed his 100th marathon in the space of 80 months at the weekend.

The 47 year-old ran in the Phoenix Gold Marathon around Hampton Court and clocked 4:08.28. That was his slowest time to date, but it was all about joining the ‘100 club’ rather than tearing up any trees.

A serial glutton for punishment, Coulter has spent many of his weekends over the past two years watching his beloved Arsenal or Posh on a Saturday before driving off to various far-flung venues for his Sunday marathons.

With a best time of 3:03.41 run in Chicago in 2016, Coulter is no slouch over the distance, but his times have tailed off somewhat thanks to an unwelcome combination of injury and fatigue.

“My favourite marathon was my first one,” said Coulter. “It was at the beautiful Loch Ness and since then I have run in 25 countries and islands from Jersey to Japan.

“I will run more marathons, but for now I want to give my body an opportunity to recover and concentrate on shorter distances. “

HULL HALF-MARATHON

Two Peterborough Athletic Club athletes were in action in the Hull Half-Marathon at the weekend.

Taking on the winding course and warm weather were Masters athletes Simon Fell and Kirk Brawn.

They finished in 13th and 15th places respectively with finishing times of 1:17:36 and 1:17:48.