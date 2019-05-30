Senter is Eastern champion

Have your say

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Matt Senter won the Eastern Counties Cycling Association 25-mile Championship on Saturday.

The event, held at Newmarket, attracted a field of 80 of the region’s fastest time triallists.

Senter dominated with a time of 49mins 13secs, which was 45 seconds ahead of second-placed David Veitch (Lea Valley CC, 49:59).

Peterborough’s Paul Pardoe (50:04) was third and Kevin Hobbs (52:58) did enough for Peterborough CC to take the team championship in front of Chelmer CC and Cambridge CC.