Senter gains his first win of the year

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Matthew Senter took his first victory of the season at the Wolsey RC 25 mile time trial on Sunday.

It was Senter’s first win of the year in a time of 52m 24s. He finished 34 seconds ahead of the chasing Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) while Antony Birt (Plomesgate CC) took third in 57.33. The event was on the undulating A143 on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

“I would have been quicker but I had problems with my visor which steamed up due to the cold so I couldn’t see, “ said Senter. “I had to take it off and clean it and I was on for a time in the 50s but ended up in the 52s.”