Scott smashes course record in the Langtoft 10k

The Langtoft 10k course record, which has stood for 25 years, was smashed as Aaron Scott stormed to victory in yesterday’s (May 5) race.

Stamford speedster Scott marked his return to racing after a six-month break with a dominant display as he led home a record field of 360 runners in 30 minutes 58 seconds - taking 39 seconds off the record set by Andrew Aked in 1994 and winning a £100 cash prize.

Chloe Finlay receives her prize from Langtoft Road Run committee member Dave Allen.

It completed a hat-trick of victories in Langtoft for the Helpston Harrier after successes in 2017 and 2015, when he missed out on the course record by six seconds.

Last year’s Langtoft 10k winner Jake Richardson, of Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club, finished second in 32:03, with 2016 winner Ben Heron, of Peterborough AC, third in 33:18.

Chloe Finlay, of Peterborough AC, led home the women and came 10th overall in 37:16, followed by Philippa Taylor, of Helpston Harriers, in 38:24 and Lisa Marie Smith, of Wellingborough AC, in 40:42.

There were also 240 runners in the 3k fun run that preceded the 10k, with Samuel Staines of Nene Valley Harriers first over the line in 10:04. Erin Cox of Stamford Striders was the first female to finish, in 12:00.

The start of yesterday's Langtoft 10k.

Yesterday marked the 30th event for the Langtoft 10k, which has raised thousands of pounds for local groups and charities over the years.

Langtoft Road Run committee chairman Martin Tooth said: “We’re delighted that our 30th event proved to be such a memorable one.

“This is the first year that we’ve sold out all 400 10k spaces in advance, albeit we had a number of no-shows on the day, and we’re so grateful for everyone’s support as runners, spectators or volunteers.

“This event has gone from strength to strength in recent years and we hope to be around to bring people together in this way for many years to come.”

The start of the 3k fun run.

Other 10k winners:

1st male under 25: Jake Richardson (32:03)

1st female under 25: Abigail Branston (48:47)

1st male veteran: John Herbert (33:41)

Erin Cox receives her prize from Dave Allen.

1st female veteran: Philippa Taylor (38:24)

1st male Langtoft resident: Chris Emmerson (38:27)

1st female Langtoft resident: Kirsty Hitchens (51:02)

Other 3k winners:

1st Langtoft boy (4-7): James Twell

1st Langtoft girl (4-7): Isla Stuart

1st Langtoft boy (8-11): Harry Burgess

1st Langtoft girl (8-11): Heidi Goodley-Gray

1st Langtoft boy (12-16): Thomas Preston

1st Langtoft girl (12-16): Lauren Stuart