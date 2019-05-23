‘Scotch’ quits after an innings which lasted almost 50 years

After an innings which has lasted the best part of 50 years, leading local cricketer Gary Scotcher has finally hung up his bat and gloves.

It’s ‘grandchildren and golf’ for the 61 year-old now. He’s quit the game he graced for Parkside, Old Deaconians, Mitchells, Baker Perkins, Barnack and Nassington after collecting one injury too many while playing for Hunts in a National Over 50s game last week.

Gary Scotcher.

Scotcher, who was also a top-notch local footballer as well as a cricketer good enough to play for his country, was a classy left-handed batsman and a popular figure on the local circuit.

“I’ve had a long, very enjoyable innings, but the time is right to stop,” Scotcher said.

“I split the webbing on my hand while fielding for Hunts last week and I started to wonder whether or not I really need to keep doing this. Injuries were becoming too common.

“I will miss batting and I will miss the banter that used to take place in the good old days. It’s not the same socially now which is not a criticism of the players. It’s just modern life as everyone is just too busy to enjoy the craic after a game.

“I’ve made some great friends through playing and I’ve played for some great clubs.

“I started when I was 14/15 and my career peaked a couple of years ago when I was lucky enough to play at Newlands Test ground in Cape Town South Africa for England over 50s. That was a memorable experience, one of many I’ve had in my time, but it’s grandchildren and golf for me now.”

Scotcher had returned to play for Barnack this season and his decision to quit has been greeted with disapppointment by club captain Steve Best, another long-serving local player.

“Gary was a top player, but just as importantly a top bloke,” Best said. “We will miss him in all sorts of ways.”