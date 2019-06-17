Sayer stars, but Cambridgeshire just miss out, Wisbech pip Rutland League leaders thanks to Freear’s all-round heroics

Cambridgeshire did what they had to do yesterday (June 14), but it wasn’t enough to get the local minor county to the knockout stages of the Unicorns T20 competition.

Cambs needed to beat Bedfordshire twice in Bedford and hope that Hertfordshire slipped up in their games against Norfolk.

Cambs did win by nine runs and then 83 runs, but Herts also won twice to top a competitive group.

Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer claimed five wickets in the second Cambs match in his maximum four overs after cracking an unbeaten 41 in 22 balls (four sixes).

Harrison Craig of Oundle Town took two wickets in each game.

Cambs open their Unicorns Championship campaign at home to Norfolk for three days from next Sunday (June 22) at March Town Cricket Club.

Only one Rutland Division One match survived the weather yesterday and it was a thriller as leaders King’s Keys went down by two runs at Wisbech.

Gary Freear (72) and Dominic Stannard (64) scored heavily as Wisbech posted 200-5 and Freear also took three wickets as Keys were dismissed for 198. Kieran Haynes (4-23) dod most to undermine a strong King’s Keys start.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 16

UNICORNS T20

BEDFORDSHIRE lost to CAMBRIDGESHIRE by 9 runs

Cambs 158-5 (C. Guest 50no, C. Park 42no).

Beds 149-6 (A. Reynoldson 57, A. Morni 56, T. Moses 2-21, H. Craig 2-50).

BEDFORDSHIRE lost to CAMBRIDGESHIRE by 83 runs

Cambs 182-7 (E. Ballard 64, R. Sayer 41no).

Beds 89 (R. Sayer 5-12, H. Craig 2-15).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

WISBECH TOWN beat KING’S KEYS by 2 runs

Wisbech 200-5 (G. Freear 72, D. Stannard 64, D. Haynes 21, J. Ghani 3-55).

King’s Keys 198 (M. Sadiq 32, Shokat Ali 27, M. Raheel 27, S. Chaudhary 26, K. Haynes 4-23, G. Freear 3-40).

Cancelled: Barnack v March Town, Oundle Town v Grantham.