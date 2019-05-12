Sayer on song as Peterborough Town continue to set the pace

Peterborough Town continue to set the pace at the top of the Northants Premier Division after a six-wicket win over Horton House at Bretton Gate yesterday (May 11).

Town struggled at the start of both innings before former England Under 19 and Leicesteshire all-rounder Rob Sayer powered his side to victory with a dominant knock of 94 not out.

Josh Smith bowling for Peterborough Town against Horton House. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sayer, who struck 15 fours and a six in an innings that occupied 107 balls, joined forces with teenager Danny Malik (36no) in an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 90 to steer Town past Horton’s 50-over score of 203-6.

Sayer also claimed 2-59 as a depleted Town bowling attack restricted Horton’s run rate effectively after a stubborn opening stand of 89.

Town are joint top with a Brigstock side boosted by the presence of long-serving Town pro Asim Butt. He struck an unbeaten 70 as Brigstock beat Rushden yesterday.

Oundle came agonisingly close to claiming the scalp of reigning champions Finedon. Finedon were indebted to a last-wicket stand of 36 to pass Oundle’s 173-9 and secure aa one-wicket win. Tom Norman (48 & 2-32) and Liam Fresen (22 & 4-48) played well for Oundle.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 11

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat HORTON HOUSE by 6 wkts

Horton House 203-6 (A. Mills 56, R. Sayer 2-59).

Peterborough Town 204-4 (R. Sayer 94no, D. Malik 36no, C. Milner 25, Josh Smith 24, W. Knibbs 3-47).

FINEDON beat OUNDLE TOWN by 1 wkt

Oundle Town 173-9 (T. Norman 48, P. Wilson 39, L. Fresen 22, V. Sohail 5-51).

Finedon 175-9 (J. Dunne 68no, L. Fresen 4-48, T. Norman 2-32, C. Craig 2-48).