Saunders wins on the Willows

There was a good turnout on Willows Lake at Decoy for the Over 55s match which was won by Chris Saunders.

Drawn on peg five, he fished on the long pole and maggot shallow rather than his normal cat meat method to catch carp and F1s to amass 120lb 15oz for a comfortable win.

Paul Hallybone.

Steve Dorks (98lb 6oz), Ray Torrington (83lb 5oz) and Gordon Parker (83lb 5oz) came next.

FENLAND RODS

Kev Lee has had a fantastic start to the season. Last week he won the Fenland Rods match on the golden peg and at the weekend he did it again, this time picking up the pools money and scooping the other £100 golden peg on the Elm Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex.

Drawn on peg 15, he went all out for a big weight fishing close in with cat meat and his positive approach saw him put a staggering weight of 259lb 15oz of barbel and a few carp to the scales.

Steve Stones.

Second was Tony Nisbett (154lb 15oz) and third John Garner (128lb 5oz).

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday club match was on Kingfisher Lake at Float Fish Farm Fishery and top rod with a very impressive 32lb was Mike Smith from peg 15 catching roach and rudd on the 6 metre whip on maggot.

Second was Alan Jopling (26lb), third Mike Mohan (18lb 12oz) and fourth Roger Biddle (18lb).

STICKLEBACKS

Sticklebacks AC fished North View Fishery at Gedney Hill and out in front with a tremendous weight of 207lb 14oz was Paul Hallybone. Runner-up was Adrian Terheege with 111Ib 13oz then came Alan Dent with 97Ib 7oz.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways AC fished their match on Biggin Lake along the Woodside bank. Matchwinner was Steve Stones with an excellent 29lb made up of good skimmers and small roach fishing the pole on sweetcorn and maggot from peg 40.

Jim Inwood from end peg 38 was second with 28lb and Mel Saggers was third with 25lb.