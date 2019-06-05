Satari stars in Easton’s first win, career best for Shipley, club record score for Newborough and the Peterborough Telegraph merit table

Have your say

Fardin Satari smashed 196 to set up Easton-on-the-Hill’s 74-run win at Burghley Park in a Rutland Division Two derby.

Easton finished on 317-1 before Burghley replied with 243-3. Elliott Cooper batted through the home side’s innings for 121 not out. It was Easton’s first win of the season.

Ryan Bainborough struck a ton for Market Deeping seconds against Welby Cavaliers.

Lewis Shipley scored a craeer best 151 not out as Wisbech seconds beat Moulton Harrox seconds in a Rutland League game.

Tom Bentley (6-36) returned the best bowling figures of the week for Bourne seconds in a South Lincs Premier Division win over Grantham seconds.

Ryan Bainborough struck 102 as Market Deeping seconds won the top-of-the-table clash in South Lincs Division One against Welby Cavaliers by 171 runs. Dave Gillett (54) was the other main contributor in Deeping’s 305-6.

Newborough seconds smashed a club record 454-5 against Billingborough seconds in South Lincs Division Two. Paul Richardson (149) went big after posting the first ton of his career. Newborough won by 366 runs.

Vidit Matta cracked 100 as Adidda kept hold of second place in Hunts Division Three with a 35-run win at Easton-on-the-Hill. Ramprasad Alagarsamy (53) also played well as Adidda made 189.

Orton Park’s Sam Jarvis (90no) helped Hunts to their first win of the season. Hunts beat Suffolk by six wickets at Waresley after bowling out their visitors for 168.

Karla Durham was in scintillating form as Orton Park beat Grantham in two T20 Lincs Ladies League matches.

Durham struck 75 in a 91-run win and 70 not out in a 10-wicket success.

Entries to the Peterborough Telegraph merit table batting and bowling charts are gained by scoring 50 or more or by taking five wickets or more in a single innings.

BATTING

F. Satari (Easton-on-the-Hill) 196

L. Shipley (Wisbech 2nds) *151

P. Richardson (Newborough 2nds) 149

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) *121

J. Williams (Wisbech Town) *111

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) *107

A. Rodgers (Ketton Sports) 103

S. Crossley (Bourne) *102

R. Bainborough (Market Deeping 2nds) 102

V. Matta (Adidda) 100

L. Bruce (Peterborough Town) 98

C. Evans (Whittlesey) 94

N. Khan (Huntingdon) 91

S. Jarvis (Hunts U14s) 90

J. Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 87

T. Sculthorpe (Easton-On-The-Hill) *79

C. Guest (Cambs) 79

J. Manton (Spalding) *77

K. Durham (Orton Park Ladies) 75

N. Patel (Oundle Town 2nds) 74

J. Temple (Bourne) 74

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 73

N. Yates (Burghley Park) *68

P. Morgan (Bourne) *67

M. Smith (Ufford Park) *66

D. Bandaranaike (Bourne) 66

J. Garner (Uffington) 65

W. Nel (Spalding) 65

L. Fresen (Oundle Town) 64

W. Hussain (Cambs) 63

J. Hallett (Wisbech 2nds) 62

B. Pyle (March Town) 62

T. Williams (Stamford Town) 62

J. Bolsover (Oundle Town) 61

S. Ali (Huntingdon) 60

J. Marchant (Newborough 2nds) 59

J. Ali (Hampton 2nds) 58

T. Bentley (Uffington) 58

D. Glasswell (Burghley Park) 58

M. Durham (Orton Park 2nds) *57

A. Birch (Stamford Town) 57

J. Morton (Moulton Harrox) 57

A. Bennett (Bretton) 56

M. Shahid (Barnack) 56

S. Hayat (Peterborough Town) *55

A. Walker (Newborough 2nds) *54

N. Cureton (Market Deeping 2nds) *54

P. Foster (Burghley Park) 54

D. Gillett (Market Deeping 2nds) 54

J. Hook (Market Deeping) 54

R. Vitas (Ketton Sports) 54

R. Alagarsamy (Adidda) 53

W. Javed (Ufford Park) *51

C. Craig (Oundle Town) 51

D. Stratton (Stamford Town) 51

B. Woodward (Bourne) 51

J. Howard (Bourne 2nds) 50

*Denotes not out

BOWLING

T. Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 6-36

C. Nelson (Alconbury) 5-12

M. Hammad (Barnack) 5-17

V. Woodward (Ramsey 2nds) 5-32

K. Ikhlaq (Barnack) 5-40

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 5-46

N. Haider (Peterborough Town 2nds) 5-52