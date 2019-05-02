Sargents mess after a double engine blow

Have your say

Spalding’s Mark and Finn Sargent, a father and son F1 stock car racing team, had a night to forget at the Adrian Flux Arena in King’s Lynn on Saturday.

Both suffered expensive engine failures which is likely to prove a big setback in their pursuit of 2019 glory.

The team now only possess one good engine between them so dad Mark will be taking a back seat until funds can be accrued.

Before the blow-outs Finn looked sharp and took his first ever King’s Lynn victory with a commanding win in the opening White and Yellow grade race.

In the meeting final Rotherham 16 year-old Liam Gilbank took the chequered flag in what was his first F1 victory in only his sixth meeting.

Simon Venni was the best local finisher in the 2L Stock Car English Championship but it was a somewhat distant 12th place.

Racing returns to King’s Lynn on Monday May 6 (1pm) when the 2L Bangers, 1500cc Bangers and Reliant Robins will be in action. There’s also a Ramp Rollover Competition.

The 2L Bangers will be contesting the 16th staging of the Michael ‘Bandit’ Bailey Memorial – a race which is staged in memory of a popular Wisbech banger driver who was tragically murdered.

Wisbech star Jack Maryon will be defending the trophy.