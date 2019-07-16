Sachithra has opponents in a spin as Market Deeping close in on a Stamford cup double, top two in Rutland League are beaten as Howard comes agonisingly close to first Peterborough Town ton

Have your say

Market Deeping are hot favourites for a Stamford Cup double after reaching the final of the KO Shield with a comfortable six-wicket semi-final success over Uppingham Town last night (July 15).

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Sachithra Perera returned remarkable T20 figures of 4-7 from four overs as Uppingham were dismissed for just 82.

Sachithra Perera has been in great form for Market Deeping.

Deeping play Castor in the final at Burghley Park next Monday (July 22). They beat Uppingham in the Stamford Charity Cup Final earlier this month.

Perera was also hot the day before as Deeping beat Rutland Division One leaders Wisbech Town by eight wickets at Outgang Road.

Perera bagged 6-13 as Wisbech were rushed out for 103 despite stiff resistance from Rhys Howell who made 56.

Second-placed Barnack were also well beaten by 75 runs at home to Peterborough Town for whom Scott Howard finished unbeaten on 98, agonisingly so for a player without a first-team ton to his name.

Castor were thrashed by 10 wickets at Grantham after being bowled out for 96.

RESULTS

Sunday, July 14

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

Barnack lost to Peterborough Town by 75 runs

Town 228-6 (S. Howard 98no, J. Venugopal 29, M. Edwards 25, D. Iqbal 23no, M. Danyaal 20, M. Yaseen 3-51).

Barnack 153-8 (S. Arshad 24, F. Khaliq 23, S. Amir 20, M. Tayyib 3-32, D. Iqbal 2-12).

Grantham beat Castor by 10 wkts

Castor 96 (S. Salkor 34, J. Dobson 5-9).

Grantham 97-0 (R. Carnelly 54no).

Market Deeping beat Wisbech Town by 8 wkts

Wisbech 103 (R. Howell 56, S. Perera 6-13).

Market Deeping 104-2 (J. Smith 35, J. Hook 22no).

Monday, July 15

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Semi-final

UPPINGHAM lost to MARKET DEEPING by 6 wkts

Uppingham 82 (S. Perera 4-7).

Market Deeping 84-4 (J. Hook 36, S. Malton 26no).