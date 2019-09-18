Ruth is Longthorpe’s leading lady

Ruth Swann was the leading lady as Longthorpe Lawn tennis Club held their annual club championships last weekend (September 14/15).
Swann won four finals with four different partners spread over two days in sweltering September heat.
She won the women’s open doubles with Alison Hurford despite losing the first set 6-0 and won the mixed open doubles with Mo Mankera in straight sets.
It was also a straight sets win for Swann and Tim Palmer in the over 45s mixed doubles event, but it took a thrilling comeback in a champions tie break alongside Jo Martin to win the over 45s women’s doubles.
Palmer was a double winner as he teamed up with club captain JP Lamy to win a nailbiting over 45s mens doubles final against Paul Stevenette and Graham Moyle.
Hans Seeberg was a comfortable winner of the men’s singles final and Seeberg and David Stevenette claimed the mens doubles title on a walkover.
The club also held plate finals with Clare Major & Liz Sharman winning an epic over 45s match against Sylvia Murray and Caroline Worth.
Results: Men: Singles - Seeberg beat Ed Sharman 6-1, 6-1; Open doubles: Seeberg & Stevenette w/o; Over 45 doubles; Lamy & Palmer beat P. Stevenette & Moyle 7-6, 5-7, 10-2.
Ladies: Open doubles - Swann & Hurford beat Caroline Beaty & Lesley Luton 0-6, 6-2, 6-2; Over 45 doubles - Swann & Martin beat Beaty & Jane Eayrs 6-3, 3-6, 13-11. Over 65 doubles - Liz Norfolk & Sylvia Murray beat Angie Axe & Bryony Newington 7-6, 6-1.
Mixed: Open doubles: Swann & Mankera beat Martin Trayford & Angie Axe 6-2, 6-4; Over 45 doubles: Swann & Palmer beat Beaty & Jason Burgess 6-3, 6-4.