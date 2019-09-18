Ruth is Longthorpe’s leading lady

Have your say

Ruth Swann was the leading lady as Longthorpe Lawn tennis Club held their annual club championships last weekend (September 14/15).

Swann won four finals with four different partners spread over two days in sweltering September heat.

Mens over 45 doubles finalists, from left, Tim Palmer, JP Lamy, Paul Stevenette, Graham Moyle.

She won the women’s open doubles with Alison Hurford despite losing the first set 6-0 and won the mixed open doubles with Mo Mankera in straight sets.

It was also a straight sets win for Swann and Tim Palmer in the over 45s mixed doubles event, but it took a thrilling comeback in a champions tie break alongside Jo Martin to win the over 45s women’s doubles.

Palmer was a double winner as he teamed up with club captain JP Lamy to win a nailbiting over 45s mens doubles final against Paul Stevenette and Graham Moyle.

Hans Seeberg was a comfortable winner of the men’s singles final and Seeberg and David Stevenette claimed the mens doubles title on a walkover.

The club also held plate finals with Clare Major & Liz Sharman winning an epic over 45s match against Sylvia Murray and Caroline Worth.

Results: Men: Singles - Seeberg beat Ed Sharman 6-1, 6-1; Open doubles: Seeberg & Stevenette w/o; Over 45 doubles; Lamy & Palmer beat P. Stevenette & Moyle 7-6, 5-7, 10-2.

Ladies: Open doubles - Swann & Hurford beat Caroline Beaty & Lesley Luton 0-6, 6-2, 6-2; Over 45 doubles - Swann & Martin beat Beaty & Jane Eayrs 6-3, 3-6, 13-11. Over 65 doubles - Liz Norfolk & Sylvia Murray beat Angie Axe & Bryony Newington 7-6, 6-1.

Mixed: Open doubles: Swann & Mankera beat Martin Trayford & Angie Axe 6-2, 6-4; Over 45 doubles: Swann & Palmer beat Beaty & Jason Burgess 6-3, 6-4.