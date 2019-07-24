Rowing gold for Bert and Tom at the British Junior Championships

Peterborough City Rowing Club are celebrating a gold medal from the British Junior Rowing Championships at Holme Pierrepoint in Nottingham.

The J14 boys double of Bert Papworth and Tom Calver finished first out of 40 crews in the omnium event with 1,000 points.

From left, Peterborough City rowers Tom Calver, Daniel Armstrong, Joe Beesley and Bert Papworth at the British Junior Championships.

The omnium sees crews tested on a range of manoeuvrability exercises and skills tests such as 360 degree boat spinning, a slalom and emergency stopping as well as a short race.

Calver and Papworth beat York City RC by over 15 points to take gold.

In the J14 Open singles event Daniel Armstrong performed extremely well to place fifth out of 60 crews, just 12 points off a bronze medal and teammate Lucas Niklasson claimed a creditable 19th place finish.

All four boys joined forces too compete in a J14 quad coxed by Natalie Bicknell and they qualified for the B final finishing 12th in their category overall.

In the J16 Open singles City’s George Woodall recorded a fine sixth place finish in the C final.

In the same category Tom Bodily won his D Final by 20 seconds with a time that would have won a fifth place finish in the A Final.

Other City results included Finlay Ribbons and Ross Lamont winning their J15 C final finishing three seconds ahead of Isle of Ely Rowing Club and just 0.2 seconds away from qualifying for the A/B final.

Lucy Ralphs and Natalie Bicknell also reached a C final in the Women’s J16 doubles, finishing sixth and Chloe Reed and Milly Hilton rowed an impressive race in the D final. Georgina Parker and Hannah Basset also had an impressive row, just three seconds from qualifying for the C final.

Peterborough crews also did very well at the prestigious Henley Masters Regatta where two Peterborough crews reached the semi final. The Open Masters E composite eight lost out on the final by 2/3 length, and the Open Masters D eight lost out on the final by one length.

The D eight was: Steve Tuck, Rob Dennis, Al Ryder, Jim Burt, Paul Glover, Jaish Mahan, Jack Ward, Lyndon Jenkins, Ericha Knowles-Pardoe.

The E eight was: Keith Blackman, Jack Ward, Jim Burt, Bruce Magretts, Dennis Roberts, Al Ryder, Graham Barks, Steve Tuck, Ericha Knowles-Pardoe.