Revenge win for Police fighter Dom

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighter Domenico Ciani enjoyed some sweet revenge at a show in Thetford at the weekend.

The 16 year-old from Farcet boxed on the Thetford ABC show on Saturday night and came up against Spalding’s Connor Wilson in a 69kg contest for the second time this season. They boxed each other at a show in St Ives in January when Ciani was on the wrong end of a controversial decision.

This time Ciani had a point to prove and he did so in style!

He dominated every round with his long range shots to win well on points.

His coach Chris Baker said: “This was a mature, calculated performance for Dom, with some fantastic counter-punching and pressure work as well.

“This time there was no doubt that Dom was a comfortable points winner.”