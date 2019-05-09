Regional debutants do well for Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club

There were some outstanding results for Peterborough Phantoms riders competing in round four of the BMX East Summer Series at Sloughbottom Park in Norwich.

Two youngsters making their debuts at regional level - Ollie Todd and Jess Marriott - caught the eye.

Luca Smith, Jess Marriott, George Fox and Jack Short in action for Phantoms.

Four year-old Ollie, competing in the Male 6yrs category, finished fourth in all three of his motos (heats) and went on to claim the same position in the A final.

Jess (9) was the other debutant and she finished third in the Female 9/10yrs A final after heat placings of third, third and fourth.

In the Male 13yrs A final Owen Putland was third and Joseph Carey fourth while Freddie Boulton managed fifth place in the Male 7yrs A final in only his second regional meeting.

George Fox (Male 8yrs) also made the A final but a mistake off the gate left him at the back with too much to do.

Luca Smith (Male 9yrs) enjoyed his best ever day of racing with fourth places all round - three in his heats and one in the A final.

Harvey Putland and Bradley Goulding were first and second respectively in the Mixed 11/12yrs B final with Liam Arnett seventh in the same final. Alfie Clarke and Alfie Thompson were second and third in the C final in the same class.

On the senior front Paul Maidment and Rick Ellis were third and seventh respectively in the Combined Cruiser A final with Darren Thompson winning the B final.