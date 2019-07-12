Ramsey CC open day as they seek to boost membership

Ramsey Cricket Club are hosting an open fun day at their Cricketfield Lane base tomorrow, July 13 (10am-4pm).

Admission is free and open to all ages. A DJ will be on duty, there’s a raffle and there will be other entertainment on offer including an inflatable obstacle course, bouncy castle, a zorb, a BBQ and Ramsey’s biggest beer garden as well as the chance to play be involved in cricket games and competitions.

Refreshments will be served and there will be a raffle.

Ramsey field senior sides in the Cambs and Hunts Leagues and run junior teams at all ages, but they are keen to boost the number of club members.