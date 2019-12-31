Popular Weldon reflects on decade of success for Peterborough Phantoms

The decade was only 18 months old when a tigerish teenager from Nottingham arrived at Planet Ice in Peterborough.

Now, eight-and-a-half years, more than 450 appearamces, four trolphies and three coaches later, Will Weldon is still there and still going strong.

The popular forward has become a permanent fixture of the Phantoms roster with his tireless work on the ice which is appreciated by teammates, coaches and fans alike.

And he admits the club of today – under the ownership of Dave and Jo Lane, and the control of highly-rated head coach Slava Koulikov - is in considerably better shape than the one he joined all the way back in the summer of 2011.

“I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs during my time here,” said Weldon, who was initially brought to Peterborough by player-coach Chris Allen and then also played under Jon Kynaston.

“When I arrived, we were a club that was struggling to even reach the play-offs when our budget should have put us higher up the league.

“But now, we’ve become a team which challenges for trophies almost every season, despite probably not having the resources that a number of other clubs do.

“The change of ownership a few years ago provided real stability, and a lot of good work goes on behind in the scenes.

“The increased professionalism off the ice leads into the success and the better results we’ve had on the ice.

“Slava has implemented a lot of improvements which have made us so competitive and also strengthened the whole club.

“We’re certainly in a much healthier position at the end of the decade than when I arrived very early into it.”

Weldon was a member of the Phantoms squad which won the English Premier League play-offs crown in 2015 and then collected an NIHL Autumn Cup, NIHL South Cup and NIHL Division One South play-offs treble last term.

He says he goes into a new decade hopeful of adding further entries to his list of honours.

Weldon added: “Winning four trophies in nine years might not necessarily jump out as being outstanding, but it’s certainly something I’m very proud about.

“We won all of those pieces of silverware as underdogs and I think that’s why so many people get behind us in the way they do.

“Hopefully, we can start the new decade with success this season. We’ve had a tough time with so many guys suffering injuries, but we’re gradually getting them back as we go into the second half of the season.”