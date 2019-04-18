Phantoms ace Maidment races to maximum haul

Paul Maidment was in a class of his own when Peterborough Phantoms riders took part in rounds three and four of the HSBC National Championships at the Cyclopark in Kent at the weekend.

Competing in the 50+ cruiser class, Maidment won all three of his motos (heats) and then the A final in Saturday’s third round and then repeated the feat in the fourth round 24 hours later.

Beth Campbell made the A final of the female Masters 30+ 20in wheel class on both days and finished sixth and fourth while Leah Pearson was a double A finalist as well. She raced in the 30+ ladies cruiser category and placed fifth on both days.

Joseph Carey (Male 12 yrs) won the B final on Saturday and was fourth in the A final on Sunday while Owen Putland (Male 13 yrs) made the quarter-finals on both days.

Harvey Putland (Male 11yrs) reached the quarter finals on Sunday.

The previous weekend Phantoms hosted the third round of the East Summer Series.

Michael Slack won the Masters, Daniel Arnett finished third in the Male 16yrs and Maciej Stodolak (Male 16yrs) won the B final .

Harvey Putland (Male 11yrs) and Owen Putland (Male 13yrs) both qualified for A finals while Liam Arnett (Male 10yrs) and Bradley Goulding (Male 11yrs) made B finals .