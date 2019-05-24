Peterborough triathlete wins a National bronze medal and qualifies for the European Championships

PACTRAC man Tim Fletcher won a bronze medal at the Triathlon England National Championships.

Fletcher finished fifth overall, but third in his age group, in an event in Southport that also counted as qualification for the 2020 European Championships in Tartu, Estonia.

The race is one of the biggest events in the North West and is always over-subscribed. Almost 700 competitors faced a 15oom swim in Southport Marine Lake followed by a 25-mile bike ride on closed roads and then a 6.25 mile run around the Lake on tarmac paths.

Fletcher was well up the field in 26th position after the swim, before moving up to 12th after the bike section.

He then delivered the second fastest run of the day to move into fifth place by the finish. Fletcher recorded times of 21.58 in the swim, 65.19 on the bike and 35.29 on the run for a finishing time of 2.02.46.

Tim will be competing in this years Standard Distance European Championships in Weert, Netherlands in early June and has now qualified for the 2020 edition.