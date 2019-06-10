Peterborough Town win a Northants T20 Final, Castor shock champions Barnack, King’s Keys go top without playing, six appeal for Kirby

Holders Peterborough Town maintained their grip on the Northants T20 crown by provisionally qualifying for finals day yesterday (June 9).

Town convincingly won their group at Loddington, but as there are five groups and only four slots for finals day next month they have been made to wait for confirmation thanks to the late posting of results from other clubs. Run rate will determine the finalists.

Ajaz Akhtar bowling for Barnack against Castor. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town despatched Oundle Town impressively by 88 runs in their semi-final before beating hosts Loddington by five wickets in the final. First Division side Loddington had beaten a weak Old Northamptonians line-up to book their place in the final.

Josh Smith batted brilliantly against Oundle cracking an unbeaten 97 from just 57 balls (six fours, five sixes) as the city side posted a formidable 177-5 after recovering from 20-2. Chris Milner (43) offered most support and Town defended their impressive tally comfortably with slow bowlers Rob Sayer (3-17) and Karanpal Singh (2-23) performing well.

Fifteen year-old Singh (2-27) also bowled his leg spinners well in the final in support of seamer Mohammed Danyaal (4-17) as Loddington were restricted to 131-7. It was a tricky run chase on a wearing pitch, but Rob Sayer (43) did most to get Town home after a steady start from openers Milner (23) and Clarke (22). Clarke was making his first appearance for a month because of a knee injury.

If Town do attend finals day it will be their sixth appearance in nine years.

There was a shock in Rutland Division One as champions Barnack lost for the first time this season at home to a Castor side who had started the day bottom of the table.

Stuart Dockerill (68no) was Castor’s batting star in a total of 194-9 before Ross Porter’s 4-29 helped dismiss Barnack for 141.

King’s Keys jumped to the top-of-the-table as Oundle conceded their scheduled fixture. Oundle were on Northants T20 duty and their 30-point deduction has sent them to the bottom of Rutland Division One.

Six wickets for Geoffrey Kirby and half centuries for Saranga Rajaguru and Brandon Phillips ensured March beat Market Deeping comfortably.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 9

NORTHANTS T20

Group Semi-final

OUNDLE Town lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 88 runs

Peterborough 177-5 (Josh Smith 97no, C. Milner 43, L. Fresen 2-33).

Oundle 89 (M. Hodgson 28, J. Bolsover 23, R. Sayer 3-17, K. Singh 2-23).

Final

LODDINGTON lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 5 wkts

Loddington 131-7 (J. Esler 41, M. Danyaal 4-17, K. Singh 2-27).

Peterborough 132-5 (R. Sayer 43, C. Milner 23, D. Clarke 22).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

BARNACK lost to CASTOR by 53 runs

Castor 194-9 (S. Dockerill 68no, B. Purcell 29, J. Weaver 28, D. Cooper 23, K. Ikhlaq 3-21, M. Yasir 2-39).

Barnack 141 (M. Yasir 39, A. Akhtar 27, R. Porter 4-29, M. Papworth 2-21, R. Evans 2-38).

KING’S KEYS w/o against OUNDLE TOWN

MARCH beat MARKET DEEPING by 97 runs

March 200 (S. Rajaguru 62, B. Phillips 53, J. Pearson 4-55, R. Williams 3-9).

Market Deeping 103 (J. Hook 24, S. Malton 22, R. Williams 22, G. Kirby 6-56, R. Pitigala 2-11).