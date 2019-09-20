Peterborough Town will win the Premier Division title...as long as they don’t collapse like Devon Loch!

Peterborough Town will win the Northants Premier Division title at Bretton Gate tomorrow (September 21, 11.30am)...barring a Devon Loch-style collapse.

Town need to beat relegated Wollaston in their final fixture to be sure of holding off a strong challenge from reigning champions Finedon.

The city side moved to the verge of the title with a comprehensive seven-wicket win at Brigstock last Saturday.

And that was a fine bounce back from a disastrous display the previous weekend against Finedon. Town have remained unbeaten on the road in a season which is now likely to end with a county top-flight title.

“We won’t be taking any chances against Wollaston,” Town skipper David Clarke insisted. “We have won 16 games this season and they have lost 16 so if we do our jobs and play anywhere near our best we should win.

“We will play as hard as we have all season.

“It was a very satisfactory win at Brigstock. We were all disappointed with how we played the week before, but it was a strong comeback.

“We started badly with the ball, but we looked like the team who have dominated the league for most of the season once we got into our stride.

“Danny Mohammed turned the game with the ball and then our slow bowlers Rob Sayer and Lewis Bruce dried the runs up.

“And the way we approached our innings was impressive. They have an excellent opening bowler, but Josh Smith and Chris Milner took him on and won.”

Milner went past 900 runs for the Premier Division season during his aggressive innings of 68 (51 balls, 10 fours, two sixes). He need to score 61 tomorrow to pass Asim Butt’s Town club record of 964 top-flight runs in one season.

Uffington will join Burghley Park in Rutland Division One next season if they can beat the Division Two champions at home on Sunday (September 22, 12.30pm).