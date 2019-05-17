Peterborough Town under threat from a wounded big beast, Godmanchester pull out of Cambs League

Beware the wounded big beast...that’s the pre-match chatter in the Peterborough Town camp as they prepare to travel to 2017 Northants Premier Division champions Old Northamptonians tomorrow (May 18).

Town and ONs are usually challenging for the title - they finished third and second respectively in 2018 - but the city side have enjoyed the better start to the current campaign.

Chris Milner of Peterborough Town is the second highest run scorer in the Northants Premier Division this season.

While Town were maintaining their current position of joint-leaders with a six-wicket win at home to Horton House last Saturday, the ONs were surprisingly beaten at Northampton Saints and sit in mid-table.

“It’s early days yet,” Town skipper David Clarke stated. “There’s no doubt ONs will challenge for the title again this season.

“It could be a good time to play them as we’ve started well, but I would also think they will be desperate to make up for last weekend and that makes them dangerous.

“There might be a levelling out of standards this season with the eventual champions losing a few more games than usual, but we can only concentrate on our own results.

“We have enough players in good form to believe we can get another win on Saturday.”

Clarke will again be an observer thanks to a persistent knee injury, while Zac Chappell also won’t be involved as he made his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire in a County Championship fixture at Essex this week.

Batsman Nick Paskins, who has followed a debut ton with scores of one and zero, is also unavailable, but Town hope to have star all-rounder Lewis Bruce and in-form seamer Mark Edwards back in action.

Clarke’s opening batsman role will again fall to Chris Milner who has stood in so well he’s currently the second highest run scorer in the Premier Division.

ON’s star Rob White, a former Northants first-class player, is the only batsman to have scored more in the first three games.

*Godmanchester have pulled out of Cambs Division One citing a lack of playing quality for the standard of cricket. They will continue to run a team in the Hunts League.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday May 18

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Old Northamptonians v Peterborough Town, Oundle Town v Brigstock.

Lincs premier Division

(Noon) Bourne v Lindum, Woodhall Spa v Market Deeping.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One: Histon v Wisbech Town, Ramsey v March Town.

Division Two: Blunham v Castor, St Ives & Warboys v Ufford Park, Waresley v Stamford Town.

Division Three: Newborough v AK 11, Wisbech Town 2nds v Burwell & Exning 2nds.

Sunday, May 19

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One: Castor v March Town, Grantham v Market Deeping, King’s Keys v Barnack, Wisbech Town v Peterborough Town.