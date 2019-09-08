Peterborough Town thumped as the Northants Premier Division title race becomes interesting again

The Northants Premier Division title race became interesting again as second-placed Finedon routed leaders Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate yesterday (September 7).

A win for Town would have sealed their first title for five years, but such was the nature of a nine-wicket drubbing they will now probably have to win their final two games of the season to finish top.

Josh Smith batting for Peterborough Town against Finedon. Photo: David Lowndes.

They should still do it as they travel to seventh-placed Brigstock next Saturday (September 14) before hosting bottom club Wollaston on September 21, but they heaped some unwelcome pressure on themselves by failing to pick up a single point against a Finedon side who turned up without three frontline bowlers.

Town still managed to fold to 117 all out and Finedon made a mockery of that total, with some high-class batting from Sean Davis and Jack Keeping, overcoming the loss of an early wicket to romp home in just 24 overs.

It was just a second defeat of the season for Town.

Bourne and Market Deeping finished third and seventh respectively after winning their final Lincs Premier Division matches of the season yesterday.

Sachithra Perera (7-46) and Kieran Judd (87no) were in top for Deeping in their eight wicket win at home to runner-sup Bracebridge Heath, while Ben Keast (50) and Colin Cheer (6-55) did best as Bourne won at bottom club Boston.

Bourne now now move on to a Lincs Premier Division play-off match at Bracebridge next Saturday (September 14).

RESULTS

Saturday September 7

Northants Premier Division

PETERBOROUGH TOWN lost to FINEDON by 9 wkts

Peterborough 117 (M. Danyaal 28, N. Paskins 24).

Finedon 123-1 (S. Davis 66no, J. Keeping 50no).

OLD NORTHAMPTONIANS beat OUNDLE TOWN by 87 runs

ONs 177 (C. Craig 4-54, M. Hodgson 2-26, H. Craig 2-42).

Oundle 90 (W. Heathfield 3-24).

Lincs Premier Division

BOSTON lost to BOURNE by 112 runs

Bourne 233-8 (B. Keast 50. S. Crossley 40, J. Temple 40, R. Dunn 32, M. Kidd 21no).

Boston 121 (C. Cheer 6-55, D. Bandaranaike 2-16).

MARKET DEEPING beat BRACEBRIDGE HEATH by 8 wkts

Bracebridge 148 (S. Perera 7-46).

Market Deeping 154-2 (K. Judd 87no).