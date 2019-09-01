Peterborough Town teenager smacks huge ton, but falls agonisingly close to a club batting record, Oundle set for club best finish after House demolition, Stamford seal Cambs title, Castor avoid relegation, March hit by one-man batting blitz

Opener Josh Smith came agonisingly close to breaking a Peterborough Town batting record during a 176-run demolition of Desborough in the Northants Premier Division at Bretton Gate yesterday (August 31).

The teenager smacked a brilliant 180 before suffering a run out just four runs shot of Town’s individual batting record held by Saleem Mohammed.

Josh Smith on his way to 180 for Peterborough Town against Desborough.

Smith struck 24 fours and two sixes in a 143-ball innings. He put on 147 for the first wicket with Chris Milner (43) and 136 for the second wicket with skipper David Clarke who went on to make a season’s best 69 as Town piled up 356-5 in 50 overs.

Smith also shone with the ball taking 3-29 as Desborough battled their way to 180 all out. Mohammed Danyaal also bagged three wickets for Town who will seal the title if they beat sole challengers Finedon at Bretton Gate next Saturday (September 7). Even defeat is unlikely to stop Town who need 26 points from three matches to win a Premier Division title cince 2014.

Oundle Town are set for a club best finish as they powered into third place with an eighth straight win. Oundle crushed Horton House at Milton Road by 241 runs after posting 307-8.

That score represented a strong recovery from 146-7 as Liam Fresen registered a first Premier Division ton (100 not out, 90 balls, 14 fours and two sixes) while starring in a stand of 129 for the eight wicket with David Foster who cracvked 62 from 47 balls.

Stamford Town skipper Tom Williams during an innings of 58 against St Ives and Warboys. Photo: David Lowndes.

Left-arm slow bowler Foster completed a strong all-round day with 5-17 as Horton slumped to 66 all out.

Stamford Town claimed the Cambs Division Two title yesterday after beating St Ives & Warboys by 52 runs in a winner-takes-all clash at Uffington Road. The hosts were labouring at 77-5 and then 135-6 before reaching a competitive 200-8 with skipper Tom Williams (58) leading from the front. Ben Peck claimed three wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 148.

Castor were beaten by 34 runs at Ufford Park, but collected enough bonus points to clamber off the bottom of the table and avoid relegation by just two points.

In Division One March Town were hit by a one-man batting blitz at Histon as home player Josh Brown smacked an incredible 290 from just 149 balls! Brown whacked 25 fours and 25 sixes as Histon amassed 435-4 in 50 overs to set up a massive 298-run win.

Ramsey won at Wisbech Town to ensure they can’t finish bottom.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 31

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Oundle Town beat Horton House by 241 runs

Oundle 307-8 (L. Fresen 100no, D. Foster 62, D. Robinson 36, C. Craig 34).

Horton House 66 (D. Foster 5-17, H. Craig 3-11).

Peterborough Town beat Desborough Town by 176 runs

Peterborough 356-5 (Josh Smith 180, D. Clarke 69, C. Milner 43).

Desborough 180 (Josh Smith 3-29, M. Danyaal 3-50, M. Edwards 2-23).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

SCUNTHORPE beat MARKET DEEPING by 25 runs

Scunthorpe 235-7 (I. Snowden 67, S. Perera 3-50).

Market Deeping 210 (S. Perera 43, J. Hook 37, K. Judd 36)

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

Histon beat March Town by 298 runs

Histon 435-4 (J. Brown 290, S. Rajaguru 2-53).

March 155 (B. Chapman 47, S. Clarke 25, L. Welcher 21),

Wisbech Town lost to Ramsey by 6 wkts

Wisbech 108 (J. Garner 43, D. Haynes 24, D. Sayer 3-27. M. Cafferkey 2-22, M. Saunders 2-26).

Ramsey 109-4 (H. Purcell 35, M. Cafferkey 24, J. Cafferkey 21, G. Freear 2-28, K. Haynes 2-53).

Division Two

Stamford Town beat St Ives & Warboys by 52 runs

Stamford 200-8 (T. Williams 58, S. Chamberlain 31, B. Peck 20).

St Ives & Warboys 148 (M. Speed 46, B. Peck 3-36, S. Chamberlain 2-28).

Ufford Park beat Castor by 34 runs

Ufford Park 192-9

Castor 158