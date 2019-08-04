Peterborough Town steam on at the top despite batting collapse, Oundle Town keep winning, Saranga’s stunning ton for March Town, Bourne sneak up into second place

Peterborough Town won the battle of the top two in the Northants Premier Division at a canter, eventually (August 3).

There was some alarm in the home camp after Town slumped from 121-0 to 197 all out against the Old Northamptonians, but there needn’t have been.

David Clarke batting for Peterborough Town against Old Northamptonians. Photo: David Lowndes.

Star seamer Mark Edwards dismissed former Northants all-rounder Rob White in his first over for a duck and the visitors never really recovered. Jamie Smith (2-13) also bowled superbly at the start.

Edwards went on to take 5-33 in his 10 overs as ONs were despatched for 100 and a 97-run defeat. Earlier openers Josh Smith (66 from 59 balls) and Chris Milner (54) had scored freely before a batting malaise set in.

Town are now 19 points clear of reigning champions Finedon, while Oundle Town’s superb run of form has carried them into fourth place.

Oundle have won six of their last seven top-flight outings and yesterday crushed Brigstock by 103 runs with Tom Norman (71 from 67 balls) top scoring in their 296-9.

Saranga Rajaguru during his innings of 145 for March Town against Foxton. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Harrison Craig (41 from 27 balls & 4-24) enjoyed a terrific all-round day.

Bourne are up to second place in the Lincs Premier Division, albeit 25 points behind Woodhall Spa who cruised to an easy win at Market Deeping.

Bourne’s game at Lindum was much tighter with the local lads winning by three wickets after dismissing their hosts for 151. Matt Kidd bagged 5-29 for Bourne.

Saranga Rajaguru cracked a brilliant 141 (145 balls, five sixes, 13 fours) as March Town piled up 290-8 on the way to a 90-run win over Foxton in Cambs Division One.

It will please March greatly that they are now above local rivals Wisbech Town who were thrashed by 143 runs at Harecroft Road by Cambridge seconds.

Stamford Town’s promotion hopes in Division Two were dented by a 22-run home defeat at the hands of Huntingdon, while Ufford Park lost a low-scoring clash at home to Waresley by three wickets. Ufford were rushed out for just 87.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 3

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Brigstock lost to Oundle Town by 103 runs

Oundle 296-9 (T. Norman 71, H. Craig 41no, P. Foster 31, B. Graves 28, L. Fresen 21).

Brigstock 193-9 (G. Groenland 50, H. Craig 4-24, B. Graves 3-39).

Peterborough Town beat Old Northamptonians by 97 runs

Peterborough 197 (Josh Smith 66, C. Milner 54, W. Heathfield 5-25).

Old Northamptonians 100 (M. Edwards 5-33, L. Bruce 2-12, Jamie Smith 2-13).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Lindum lost to BOURNE by 3 wkts

Lindum 151 (M. Kidd 5-29, T. Dixon 2-26).

Bourne 153-7 (S. Crossley 42. J. Temple 37, P. Morgan 23).

Market Deeping lost to Woodhall Spa by 81 runs

Woodhall Spa 262-6

Market Deeping 181

CambS League

Division One

March Town beat Foxton by 90 runs

March 290-8 (S. Rajaguru 141, U. Ranathunga 47, J. Hilliard 33).

Foxton 200-8 (C. Park 54, B. Chapman 2-24, A. Wright 2-40).

Wisbech Town lost to Cambridge 2nds by 143 runs

Cambridge 241-9 (A. Palmer 4-61).

Wisbech 98 (D. Haynes 31).

Division Two

Castor v Cambridge St Giles (to follow)

Stamford Town lost to Huntingdon by 22 runs

Huntingdon 153 (J. Khan 57, S. Ali 39, S. Barrett 4-32, S. Chamberlain 2-29).

Stamford 131-9 (S. Lem 40no, C. Bore 21, B. Peck 20, K. Iqbal 3-28, J. Khan 2-11, A. Yardley 2-29).

Ufford Park lost to Waresley by 3 wkts

Ufford Park 86 (W. Javed 20, T. Mulholland 5-14).

Waresley 87-7 (A. Flint 25, S. Dahiya 4-33, W. Javed 2-13).