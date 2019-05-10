Peterborough Town skipper is proud to have an England Lion in his squad

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke has defended the use of England Lion and Notts first-team squad all-rounder Zac Chappell in last weekend’s 87-run Northants Premier Division win at Oundle.

Chappell was a surprise inclusion in the Town line-up and struck a 44-ball 50 in his side’s 254-6.

Josh Smith on his way to 63 for Peterboporough Town against Oundle. Photo: David Lowndes.

Chappell is not available for for the visit of Horton House to Bretton Gate tomorrow (May 11, noon) as he’s in the Notts squad for their Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final on Sunday, but Town will welcome him with open arms if he becomes available in the future.

Chappell spent last winter playing for the effective England reserve team in India. His participation at Milton Road raised a few eyebrows among those who believe there are too many professionals in club cricket.

“Zac is from Stamford so local,” Clarke stated. “And he’s been registered with us for over a year as he wants to stay active when he’s not needed byNotts.

“We believe it would be foolish not to use a player of his quality when he’s available.

“We had a couple of players missing so it’s not as though he denied anyone a game and he didn’t exactly win the game on his own.

“We played very well as a team at Oundle. Chris Milner and Josh Smith batted well, while Mark Edwards was exceptional with the ball.

“If Zac wants to play this weekend, and if Notts allow him to, we would gladly have him.”

Unfortunately Edwards is unavailable tomorrow as are Clarke and top all-rounder Lewis Bruce, neither of whom played at Oundle. Clarke has a persistent knee injury and won’t play again until the results of a scan scheduled for next Wednesday are known.

Slow seamer Richard Kendall replaces Chappell.

“Horton have a good young side,” Clarke, whose side are top of the table after two matches, added.

“We beat them easily at our place last season, but they chased a decent score to beat us at Horton so we will have to play well to get the win.”

Cambs won one and lost one of their Unicorns T20 matches against Hertfordshire at Bretton Gate last weekend. They are at Woolpit CC to play Suffolk twice this Sunday (May 12).

Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer and Oundle Town brothers Conor and Harrison Craig are in a squad skippered by Wisbech Town’s James Williams.

Cambs: W. Hussain. E. Ballard, B. Seabrook, Tetley, J. Williams, R. Sayer, J. Bowers, R. Gordon, H. Craig, C. Craig, S. Rippington.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday May 11

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Peterborough Town v Horton House, Finedon v Oundle Town.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) : Bracebridge Heath v Bourne, Market Deeping v Louth.

cAMBs LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: March v Cambridge, Sawston & Babraham v Ramsey, Wisbech v Thriplow.

Division Two: Castor v Huntingdon, Kimbolton v Ufford Park, Saffron Walden 2nds v Stamford Town.

Division Three: Bharat Sports v Wisbech 2nds, Foxton 2nds v AK 11, Southill Park v Newborough.

Sunday May 12

UNICORNS T20

(11am & 2.30pm): Suffolk v Cambridgeshire (at Woolpit CC).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Barnack v Wisbech, March v Grantham, Market Deeping v King’s Keys.