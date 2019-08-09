Peterborough Town seek to surge clear at the top, Bourne chasing the Lincs leaders

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke believes his team’s Northants Premier Division title challenge is right back on track.

Town have responded to their shock defeat at home to in-form Oundle Town last month with easy wins over Horton House and Old Northamptonians to grow their lead at the top of the table to 19 points.

Last Saturday’s 97-run win at Bretton Gate over an Old Northamptonians side who had started the day in second place was a serious statement of intent.

Reigning champions Finedon are the closest challengers to Town again and Clarke wants even more distance between the teams before a September showdown at the Gate.

Town are at mid-table Geddington tomorrow (August 10) when Finedon travel to Old Northamptonians.

“We don’t play Finedon until three games before the end of the season,” Clarke said. “And by then I hope we are more than 20 points clear as that’s the most you can get for a win.

“Finedon have a tough game at ONs this weekend, but we will worry about that score after we’ve finished at Geddington.

“We’re playing well again though. We’ve been ruthless in the last two matches and there is still more to come from many players.

“Our middle order isn’t firing as well as it can for a start, but there is so much quality in that part of the side, it can only be a matter of time.

“We’re certainly bowling well. Mark Edwards bowled as well as he ever has against ONs and dismissed their best two batsmen for very little.

“And the opening batsmen Chris Milner and Josh Smith are in great form with century partnerships in each of the last two games.

“ONs are always dangerous opponents, but we never gave them a chance of victory.”

Edwards now has 35 Premier Division wickets in his first full season at this level. They’ve arrived at a miserly cost of just over 10 runs apiece.

Town beat Geddington comfortably earlier in the season when the opposition boasted Northants opener Ricardo Vasconcelos in their line-up, but his season has ended early because of injury.

Second-placed Bourne host Grantham in the Lincs Premier Division tomorrow (noon).

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 10

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Geddington v Peterborough Town, Oundle Town v Wollaston.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon): Bourne v Grantham.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: Ramsey v Eaton Socon, Thriplow v March Town.

Division Two: Castor v Saffron Walden 2nds, Kimbolton v Stamford Town 2nds, Ufford Park v Blunham.

Sunday, August 11

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Castor v Barnack, Market Deeping v March Town, Oundle Town v King’s Keys, Peterborough Town v Grantham.