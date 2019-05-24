Peterborough Town seek to build on a vital victory, Bourne seek a hat-trick of impressive wins, Hunts county team details

It’s only May, but Peterborough Town believe they pulled off a vital Northants Premier Division win last weekend (18th).

Town won by three wickets at the home of 2017 champions Old Northamptonians despite suffering a nightmare build-up to the game involving late drop-outs, last minute call-ups and citywide car dashes to make sure 11 players took to the field at Billing Road.

Castor's Ryan Evans plays for Hunts against Leicestershire Academy on Sunday.

The win maintained Town’s unbeaten record and kept them in second place, one point behind surprise leaders Brigstock who won by seven wickets at ailing Oundle.

Town host Geddington at Bretton Gate tomorrow (May 25, noon) when they will seek to build on a terrific win in a low scoring game at ONs. It could be another makeshift side though with captain David Clarke and David Sayer expected to miss the match because of injury.

“It was a fantastic win at ONs considering how badly the build-up went,” Clarke said. “I couldn’t play, Nick Paskins and David Sayer were away and then we had a key player drop out on Saturday morning which meant persuading someone from the second team to step up and travel to Northampton at 9.30am.

“Thankfully we managed to sort everything out and what a win the team delivered!

“It’s never easy at ONs and the wicket was green and very difficult, but the lads performed superbly. It’s a big win even at this stage of the season because it shows the fight we have and it’s given us a healthy lead over a team who will still challenge for the title.”

Oundle, for whom, Conor Craig struck 78 out of 130 last weekend, travel to bottom club Wollaston tomorrow.

Bourne will surely be taken seriously as Lincs Premier Division title contenders if they can claim a third successive big scalp tomorrow.

Pete Morgan’s men beat reigning champions Bracebridge Heath on May 11 and last weekend claimed the unbeaten record of Lindum after a thrilling game at the Abbey Lawns.

And this weekend Bourne travel to leaders Grantham seeking a hat-trick of outstanding wins before taking part in Winkworth Cup Finals Day at Sleaford CC on Monday (May 27).

Bourne have drawn Lindum in the semi-finals and they will travel with confidence after pipping the same opponents by one wicket last weekend.

Lowly Market Deeping host bottom club Alford in an important Lincs Premier Division match tomorrow (noon).

Wisbech lost for the first time in Cambs Division One last weekend and have a tough game at home to unbeaten Sawston & Babraham tomorrow (12.30pm).

Hunts are in T20 action at Ketton Sports CC on Sunday (May 26) with two friendlies against the Leicesterhire Academy.

A host of unavailabilities made manager Rob Vitas cast his net far and wide to get a team together.

Hunts: Squad: Carpenter (Eaton Socon). Sole (Finedon), Smith (Market Deeping), Valand (Hinckley), Levine (Kibworth), Manzoor (Ketton), Singh (Smethwick), Danyaal (P’boro Town), Hussain (Ketton), A. Birch (Stamford), Evans (Castor), Compton (Ketton).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, May 25

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Peterborough Town v Geddington, Wollaston v Oundle Town.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon): Grantham v Bourne, Market Deeping v Alford.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: Thriplow v Ramsey. Wisbech v Sawston & Babraham.

Division Two: Castor v Kimbolton, Stamford Town v Blunham, Ufford Park v Huntingdon.

Division Three: AK 11 v Wisbech 2nds, Burwell & Exning v Newborough, Old Leysians v Bharat Sports.

Sunday, May 26

COUNTY T20: Hunts v Leicestershire Academy (two games 11am & 2.30pm)

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: King’s Keys v Grantham, Peterborough Town v Oundle Town.

Monday, May 27

WINKWORTH CUP

Semi-finals: Lindum v Bourne, Bracebridge Heath v Woodhall Spa. Followed by final (at Sleaford CC).