Peterborough Town scramble to Jaidka Cup semi-final victory, but Ramsey’s teenage leg-spinner is the star of the show and a ton for Hunts veteran

Peterborough Town withstood a terrific spell of leg-spin bowling from Ramsey teenager Mark Saunders to scramble into the Jaidka Cup Final last night.

Saunders took 5-15 in 20 balls as Ramsey threatened to defend their paltry 100-ball total of 60-7 at Bretton Gate. Town slumped from 27-0 to 50-6 before Josh Smith (26no) guided his side home.

Earlier Richard Kendall had taken three wickets in the final over of Ramsey’s innings after Jamie Smith had despatched the openers in successive balls.

Town will play either King’s Keys or holders Bourne in the final. Their semi-final date has yet to be scheduled.

Market Deeping’s John McDougall claimed his first ton for Hunts Over 50s in a 67-run win over Norfolk at Overstrand CC yesterday.

McDougall finished 100 not out (125 balls, 13 fours, two sixes) in Hunts 45-over score of 218-4.

It was a great effort from McDougall who hasn’t played for three weeks because of a knee injury. He limped his way through the final 15 overs yesterday.

RAMSEY lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 4 wkts

Ramsey 60-7 (R. Kendall 3-9, Jamie Smith 2-2, Josh Smith 2-9).

Peterborough Town 61-6 (Josh Smith 26no, M. Saunders 5-15)

NORFOLK OVER 50s lost to HUNTS OVER 50s by 67 runs

Hunts 218-4 (J. McDougall 100no, D. Carlaw 35no, P. Waughman 22).

Norfolk 151 (A. Anthony 3-20).