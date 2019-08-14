Peterborough Town’s teenage KP takes hat-trick in seven-wicket haul, Bolsover bashes it for Oundle, Whittlesey wonders, Hunts kids rack up the runs

Teenager Karanpal Singh bagged a hat-trick while compiling outstanding figures of 7-17 from nine overs as Peterborough Town seconds demolished Isham by eight wickets in Northants Division Two.

Best batting performance of the week came from Oundle Town seconds’ Jack Bolsover who bashed 122 not out in a Division Three win over Rushden & Higham seconds.

Whittlesey moved into a promotion slot in Rutland Division Three with a five-wicket win over Weldon. Andy Phillips smacked 78 for Whittlesey.

Burghley Park are top of Division Two after previous leaders Uffington lost a remarkable game by four runs at Newborough. The hosts were shot out for 55 but managed to dismiss Uffington for 51. Vamshi Parvathaneni claimed 6-25 for Newborough after Jak Garner had taken 6-15 for Uffington. Burghley beat Huntingdon by 19 runs after Orlando Thain (61) scored his second half century of the weekend.

Spalding moved above Bourne seconds to the top of the South LIncs Premier Division table after beating them by 90 runs in the big game last weekend. Spalding skipper Jonathan Miles was the key man following an innings of 56 not out with a deadly spell of 5-12 with the ball. Joe Manton scored 53 in Spalding’s 190-8. Spalding seconds didn’t fare so well in Division One. Louis Greetham took 6-8 (nine overs) as Moulton Harrox bowled them out for 82.

Orton Park’s Jairus Charles struck his maiden century for Hunts U13s, posting 108 not out in a five-wicket win against the CPA Academy at South Woodford.

He followed that with 56 not out in a 30-run defeat at the hands of Yorkshire B at Upwood, as well as just missing out on his first half-century in men’s cricket when he top-scored with 49 in Orton Park 2nds’ one-wicket defeat by Huntingdon 2nds in Hunts Division Three.

Orton Park’s Sam Jarvis (72) and Peterborough Town’s Sreehari Subramonion (70) Sulamain Saleem (52no) all struck half-centuries in a high-scoring draw between Hunts u17s and Norfolk at Cromer.

Batting

J. Bolsover (Oundle 2nds) *122

J. Charles (Hunts U13s) *108

N. Hameed (Hampton) *89

J. Ali (Hampton 2nds) 87

J. Potter (Nassington) 81

S. Jarvis (Hunts U17s) 82

A. Mughal (Werrington) 78

A. Phillips (Whittlesey) 78

G. Sher (Bharat Sports) 77

A. Wright (Huntingdon 2nds) 72

S. Subramonian (Hunts U17s) 70

B. Weatherington (Oundle 3rds) *69

A. Hulme (Stamford Town) 68

M. Bird (Ketton Sports) 65

M. Ayub (Sheikh 11) 64

Q. Farooq (Sheikh 11) 64

N. Khan (Werrington) 62

O. Thain (Burghley Park) 62

A. Pike (Uffington 2nds) 60

A. Vankatachalan (Adidda) 60

D. Griffin (Hampton 2nds) *59

E. English (Long Sutton 2nds) 59

K. Johnson (Castor 2nds) 59

A. Haider (Sheikh 11) *58

A. Munir (Ufford Park) *58

M. Underwood (Ketton Sports) 58

W. Horrell (Laxton) 57

J. Miles (Spalding) *56

J. Manton (Spalding) 55

Bhupinder Singh (King’s Keys) 55

S. Wright (Sawtry) 55

T. Aziz (Ketton Sports) 54

U. Ranathunga (March Town) 53

S. Saleem (Hunts U17s) *52

J. Boyle (Laxton) 52

J. Dalley (Oundle) 52

I. Fowler (Hampton) 50

M. Waqas (Hampton 2nds) 50

*Denotes not out

BOWLIng

K. Singh (P’boro Town 2nds) 7-17

L. Greetham (Moulton Harrox) 6-8

J. Garner (Uffington) 6-15

S. Milnes (Long Sutton 2nds) 6-22

V. Parvathaneni (Newborough) 6-25

L. Creighton (Laxton) 5-3

J. Miles (Spalding) 5-12

N. Lawton (Newborough 2nds) 5-19

S. Iqbal (P’boro Town 3rds) 5-24

D. Robertson (Stamford Town) 5-26

B. Hussain (Ketton Sports) 5-33