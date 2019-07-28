Peterborough Town romp to victory ahead of big game, Craig brilliance in vain for Oundle, T20 finals for Bourne, Castor told they can’t pull first team out of Rutland League

Have your say

Peterborough Town edged further clear at the top of the Northants Premier Division with a 10-wicket romp once the rain cleared at Horton House yesterday (July 27).

The match started four hours later than scheduled and was reduced to 22 overs per side. It took Town just 15 overs to pass Horton’s modest total of 115-7.

Chris Milner finished unbeaten on 76 from 60 balls, while Josh Smith was 43 not out from 31 balls when victory was completed,

Earlier Mohammed Danyaal, Rob Sayer and Mark Edwards each took two wickets.

Town are now 16 points clear of Old Northamptonians who visit Bretton Gate in a massive match next Saturday (August 3).

Reigning champions Finedon slipped back to third after rain spoilt what looked like an exciting run chase at Oundle.

Oundle were dismissed for 192 in a game reduced to 29 overs each, a innings highlighted by a superb knock of 83 from 48 balls from Conor Craig. Craig blasted nine sixes and three fours.

Finedon had started their reply well, sitting on 105-2 from 14 overs when the rain returned.

All matches in the Lincs Premier Division were washed out. Bourne are due in Cleethorpes today (July 28) for an area final in the National T20 competition.

Bourne are scheduled to play Sheffield Collegiate in the first semi-final. If successful they play the winners of the second semi-final between Cuckney and Denby in the final.

Bourne are also in action in the delayed Jaidka Cup Final against Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate on Wednesday (July 31).

No local teams in the top two divisions of the Cambs League saw action yesterday.

Castor have been told they will not be allowed to pull their first team out of Rutland Division One with immediate effect and retain a second team in Division Three as they had hoped.

The club have yet to comment.

RESULTS

Saturday July 27

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Horton House lost to Peterborough Town by

Horton 115-7 (M. Mills 47, M. Danyaal 2-22, R, Sayer 2-30, M. Edwards 2-30).

Peterborough Town 121-0 (C. Milner 76no, Josh Smith 43no).

Oundle Town lost to Finedon by

Oundle 192 (C. Craig 83, H. Craig 34, M. Hodgson 28, P. Foster 20).

Finedon

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Cancelled: Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, Louth v Market Deeping.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

Cancelled: Ramsey v Thriplow, Sawson & Babraham v Wisbech Town.

Division Two

Blunham v Stamford Town, Huntingdon v Ufford Park, Kimbolton v Castor.