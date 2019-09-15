Peterborough Town on the verge of the Northants Premier Division title, Oundle win, Bourne battered by Bracebridge

Peterborough Town are on the verge of their first Northants Premier Division title for five years thanks to a comprehensive seven-wicket win at Brigstock yesterday (September 14).

Town’s pointless defeat at the hands of sole rivals Finedon the previous weekend did lead to suggestions the city side were feeling the pressure of being favourites to finish top for most of the summer.

If they were they didn’t show it by bowling Brigstock out for 165 and racing to victory in just 22 overs and three balls. The home side’s overseas pace bowler Tashwin Lukas - the only Premier Division bowler with 50 wickets this season - was hammered for 63 in under six overs.

Openers Chris Milner (68 from 51 balls) and Josh Smith (34 from 21 balls) made hay at the start of the Town innings before skipper David Clarke (47) took his side to the verge of victory before his dismissal.

Milner has now passed 900 runs for the season - the third highest total in the top flight.

Earlier Brigstock’s own strong start (they were 50-0) was checked by Mohammed Danyaal who finished with 3-31 and off-spinners Lewis Bruce (3-32) and Rob Sayer (2-23).

Town need five points from their final game of the season at home to Wollaston who have already been relegated (September 21).

Oundle Town’s hopes of a record third-placed finish are still intact after an excellent run chase at home to Geddington in their penultimate fixture.

Dan Robinson struck 98 as Oundle passed Geddington’s 237 with six wickets and almost four overs in hand.

Jack Bolsover (4-31 & 48) enjoyed a decent all-round day.

Bourne suffered a humiliating 365-run defeat in their Lincolnshire Premier Division play-off semi-final at Bracebridge Heath. The hosts amassed a barely credible 526-3 from their 50 overs with Sri Lankan pro Samansiri Hannadige smacking 264 (27 fours, 14 sixes) from just 137 balls. Three Bourne bowlers Colin Cheer, Dan Bandaranaike and Ben Stroud all conceded over 100 runs. Bourne replied with 161 after fielding just 10 batsmen.

SCORES

BRIGSTOCK lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 7 wkts

Brigstock 165 (M. Danyaal 3-31, L. Bruce 3-32, R. Sayer 2-23).

Peterborough Town 166-3 (C. Milner 68, D. Clarke 47, Josh Smith 34).

OUNDLE beat GEDDINGTON by 6 wkts

Geddington 237 (P. Harrington 71, J. Bolsover 4-31, H. Craig 3-49, B. Graves 2-41).

Oundle 241-4 (D. Robinson 98, J. Bolsover 48, C. Craig 21, B. Graves 20).

BRACEBRIDGE HEATH beat BOURNE by 365 runs

Bracebridge 526-3 (S. Hannadige 264, V. Atri 101no).

Bourne 161 (C. Kruger 43, B. Stroud 31).