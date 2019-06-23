Peterborough Town must now be the Northants Premier Division title favourites and a superb win for Oundle Town

Peterborough Town confirmed their status as favourites for the Northants Premier Division by completely outplaying reigning champions Finedon yesterday (June 22).

The city side’s deep batting line-up and varied bowling attack proved too much for the home side who were well beaten by 85 runs.

Mark Edwards claimed 3-21 for Peterborough Town at Finedon.

Finedon’s first mistake was to insert Town on a wearing pitch. It looked a decent decision when Town slumped from 76-0 to 109-5, but Josh Smith (51) and Alex Mitchell (49) added 59 for the sixth wicket and the tail wagged well enough for a total of 219 to be posted.

Openers Chris Milner (35) and Lewis Bruce (32) grafted well to erect a strong early platform.

In contrast Finedon had no answer to the accuracy of Town seamers Mark Edwards (3-21) and Jamie Smith (2-14) or the class of spinners Rob Sayer (3-29) and Bruce (2-14). The hosts were 44-6 before providing some late resistance, but the end arrived with almost seven full overs to spare.

Town are now 13 points clear at the top ahead of a home game with third-placed Brigstock next Saturday (June 29).

Tom Norman took 5-38 for Oundle against Old Northamptonians.

Oundle approached their game with Old Northamptonians at Milton Road with justified trepidation.

They’d lost their last six encounters with this opposition and they were fielding far from a full strength side, but a dramatic return to form for Mark Hodgson (85) and an outstanding display of quick bowling from Tom Norman (5-38) helped deliver a suprise nine-run win.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 22

FINEDON lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 85 runs

Peterborough 219 (Josh Smith 51, A. Mitchell 49, C. Milner 35, L, Bruce 32, M. Danyaal 20, T. Sole 4-62).

Finedon 130 (C. Berrill 38, M. Edwards 3-21, R. Sayer 3-29, Jamie Smith 2-14, L. Bruce 2-18).

OUNDLE TOWN beat OLD NORTHAMPTONIANS by 9 runs

Oundle 154 (M. Hodgson 85, C. Craig 39).

ONs 145 (A. Basra 45, T. Norman 5-38, L. Fresen 3-54, H. Craig 2-19).