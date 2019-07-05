Peterborough Town missing key men in a key weekend

Peterborough Town have been hit by unavilaibility issues ahead of one of the biggest weekends of the season.

Table-topping Town are keen to extend their lead in the Northants Premier Division by winning at lowly Wollaston tomorrow (July 6) before tackling the Northants T20 Finals Day at Overstone Park on Sunday.

But Town are without both opening bowlers Mark Edwards and Jamie Smith at Wollaston as well as top-notch close-season signing Josh Smith.

Edwards and Jamie Smith should return on Sunday, but Rob Sayer will be absent because of his Minor Counties commitments with Cambridgeshire.

They should still have enough to beat Wollaston, but reigning Northants Premier Division champions Finedon and Northampton Saints, currently second in the top flight, lie in wait on Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate to be missing so many players, but we like to boast about our strength in depth so it’s a chance to show it off,” Town skipper David Clarke said. “We will still field strong sides on both days and it’s a great opportunity for others to step up.

“Danny Mohammed bowled beautifully last weekend when Lewis Bruce and Nick Paskins, who have both scored Premier Division hundreds this season, didn’t bat at all so we should stay positive.

“We just need to be wary at Wollaston because it can be a tricky wicket over there.”

The top two in the Lincs Premier Division Sleaford and Bourne clash head on tomorrow.

It’s Burghley Sixes Finals night at Burghley Park CC tonight (July 5, from 6.15pm).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, July 6

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Oundle Town v Brixworth, Wollaston v Peterborough Town.

Lincs premier Division

(Noon): Lindum v Market Deeping, Sleaford v Bourne.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: Eaton Socon v March, Ramsey v Cambridge 2nds, Wisbech v Foxton.

Division Two: Cambridge St Giles v Stamford Town, Castor v St Ives & Warboys, Saffron Walden 2nds v Ufford Park.

Sunday, July 7

UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP

Eastern Division: Cumberland v Cambridgeshire (3 days at Netherfield CC).

NORTHANTS T20 CHAMPIONSHIP

Finals day: (to be drawn): Peterborough Town, Finedon, Northampton Saints and Wellingborough.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Barnack v Oundle Town, King’s Keys v Castor, March v Wisbech.