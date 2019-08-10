Peterborough Town lead a two-horse race, Oundle impress again, Bourne slip up, Ramsey push leaders after making a top signing, Ringham and Ranathunga star for March, Castor, Ufford Park and Stamford Town all win

It’s looking like a two-horse race for the Northants Premier Division title after contrasting wins for leaders Peterborough Town and Finedon today (August 10).

While Town were strolling to an eight-wicket win at Geddington, Finedon beat Old Northamptonians by four wickets to effectively knock them out of the hunt for top spot.

Udana Ranathunga batting for March against Thriplow. Photo: Pat Ringham

Town’s bowlers have hit some outstanding form. They dismissed Horton House and Old Northamptonians for 115 and 100 in the two previous weeks before knocking Geddington over for just 74 today.

As usual star seamer Mark Edwards was top dog taking 4-19 from 10 overs to leave the home side’s innings in tatters. Mohammed Danyaal did next best with two wickets.

That total was no sort of challenge as Town breezed home for the loss of two wickets inside 15 overs. Josh Smith finished unbeaten on 34 after an opening stand of 55 with Chris Milner (24).

Oundle Town’s impressive run of form continued with a 97-run win at home to bottom club Wollaston. Jonathan Dalley (52) and Tom Norman (4-30) delivered the top performances.

Bourne’s stay in second place in the Lincs Premier Division One was brief. They have been overtaken by Grantham who thrashed them by 94 runs at the Abbey Lawns.

Ramsey, who have somehow persuaded all-rounder David Sayer to leave Peterborough Town’s Northants Premier Division title challenge for a relegation dogfight in Cambs Division One, lost narrowly by 10 runs to leaders Eaton Socon. Sayer made 30 after bowling eight expensive overs as the Rams remained 36 points adrift at the bottom.

Evergreen Chris Ringham claimed four wickets in his first bowl of the season as March beat next-to-bottom Thriplow by five wickets. Udana Ranthunga cracked his first Cambs League half century in this game.

In Division Two bottom club Castor, Ufford Park and Stamford Town all won.

Stuart Dockerill (44 & 4-35) was Castor’s star in a 40-run win over promotion-chasing Saffron Walden seconds, enabling Stamford Town to move back into second after a handsome 67-run win at Kimbolton. Andrew Hulme (68) led an excellent batting effort before Daniel Robertson (5-28) undermined the home side’s reply.

Amir Munir was 58 not out when Ufford completed a six-wicket win at home to Blunham.

Castor have now given themselves a great chance of beating the drop. They are just six points and 14 points behind the two teams above them.

RESULTS

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Geddington lost to Peterborough Town by 8 wkts

Geddington 74 (M. Edwards 4-19, M. Danyaal 2-26).

Peterborough Town 75-2 (Josh Smith 34no, C. Milner 24).

Oundle Town beat Wollaston by 97 runs

Oundle 198 (J. Dalley 52, P. Foster 45, B. Smith 31. C. Craig 28).

Wollaston 101 (T. Norman 4-30, C. Craig 2-10).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne lost to Grantham by 94 runs

Grantham 225-6 (D. Freeman 112no, J. Fell 54, C. Cheer 3-60).

Bourne 131 (T. Dixon 35, P, Morgan 33, D. Freeman 3-30).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

Ramsey lost to Eaton Socon by 10 runs

Eaton Socon 197 (M. Saunders 4-28, T. Morrison 3-12).

Ramsey 187 (K. Carlson 39, J. Cade 31, D. Sayer 30, M. Saunders 23).

Thriplow lost to March Town by 5 wkts

Thriplow 155-9 (S. Rajaguru 4-28, C. Ringham 4-48).

March Town 157-5 (U. Ranathunga 53, J. Harradine 38no, A. George 33).

Division Two

Castor beat Saffron Walden 2nds by 40 runs

Castor 171 (S. Dockerill 44, R. Smith 28, A. Steels 27).

Saffron Walden 131 (S. Dockerill 4-35, B. Purcell 2-20).

Kimbolton lost to Stamford Town 2nds by 67 runs

Stamford 241-7 (A. Hulme 68. S. Chamberlain 49, S. Lem 42, T. Williams 36).

Kimbolton 174-9 (A. Mokhuane 64, D. Robertson 5-26, Brett Bennett 2-47).

Ufford Park best Blunham by 6 wkts

Blunham 120 (H. Stephenson 4-28, T. Wilson 3-13).

Ufford Park 122-4 (A. Munir 58no, T. Hussain 34).