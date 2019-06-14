Peterborough Town in a six-way scrap for the title and a big day ahead for Cambridgeshire

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke wouldn’t be surprised to see a six-way scrap for the Northants Premier Division title this season.

Town remained top of the table despite dropping points in a drawn game against a decent Northampton Saints in a rain-affacted game at Bretton Gate last weekend while the other potential title challengers were all winning.

Josh Smith will be in action for Peterborough Town and Cambs this weekend.

There is now just 22 points between first and sixth with a huge gap then to seventh-placed Oundle Town.

Town, who are the only unbeaten side in the top flight, should maintain pole position by winning at newly-promoted Desborough tomorrow (June 15).

“The league has split into two halves,” Clarke said. “And those in the top half all look to be strong sides.

“It’s going to be a hard-fought title race and it could involve all six teams. The usual contenders Finedon and Old Northamptonians are in good form, while Rushden, Saints and Brigstock have all strengthened since last season.

“But we are capable of beating them all. We look strong and we will bounce back from a disappointing result last weekend.

“We had Saints in trouble early on and then dropped an important catch. Saints then batted well and probably got 20 or 30 more than they should have done.

“I don’t know a lot about Desborough, but they’ve had a couple of good results since winning promotion. It’s a game we need to be looking to win though as we go to Finedon the following week.”

There are two top-six games tomorrow with Saints hosting Finedon and Old Northamptonains taking on Rushden & Higham.

Clarke made a surprise return from a knee injury in Town’s Northants T20 success last Sunday, but is not certain to play at Desborough.

Matt Milner and Richard Kendall are available again, while there is an outside chance Notts all-rounder Zak Chappell could play.

Cambridgehire need to win their last two Unicorns T20 group ties against Bedfordshire at Bedford School well on Sunday (June 16) and hope Hertfordshire slip up in their final matches to qualify for the knockout stages.

Peterborough Town pair Josh Smith and Rob Sayer are in a 12-man squad which will be skippered by James Williams of Wisbech. Josh Bowers of Wisbech and Harrison Craig of Oundle Town are also included.

Cambs squad: E. Ballard, W. Hussain, C. Guest, Josh Smith, J. Williams, R. Sayer, J. Bowers, S. Rippington, C. Park, J. Seabrook, T. Moses, H. Craig.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, June 15

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Desborough Town v Peterborough Town, Horton House v Oundle Town.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon): Bourne v Woodhall Spa.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One: Eaton Socon v Ramsey, March Town v Thriplow.

Division Two: Blunham v Ufford Park, Saffron Walden v Castor, Stamford Town v Kimbolton.

Sunday, June 16

UNICORNS T20 CUP

(11am & 2.30pm) Group Three: Bedfordshire v Cambridgeshire (at Bedford Town CC).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One: Barnack v March Town, Oundle Town v Grantham, Wisbech Town v King’s Keys.