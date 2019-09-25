Peterborough Town hungry for more titles and trophies after completing a dominant decade

Peterborough Town Cricket Club’s Northants Premier Division winning campaign completed a decade of dominance, but they remain eager for more trophies and titles.

Town wrapped up their first top-flight title since 2014 with a routine seven-wicket win over relegated Wollaston at Bretton Gate last weekend.

Mark Edwards topped the Northants Premier Division bowling averages.

It was their fourth first-place finish of the last 10 years, a decade which also yielded four second-place and two third-place finishes.

Throw in regular Northants T20 titles and a run to the semi-final of the National T20 Cup and it’s been an outstanding period for Town who also won Rutland Division One this season.

“It’s been an incredible decade for the club,” club captain David Clarke enthused.

“The celebrations were great and thoroughly deserved as we were the best team in the competition all season. To win 17 of 22 matches and lose just two was a top effort and it’s been a real team effort.

“Mark Edwards topped the Premier Division bowling avarges, just ahead of Lewis Bruce and Danny Mohammed, while Chris Milner really stepped up when asked to open the batting alongside Josh Smith. For Chris to score over 900 runs is a terrific achievement.

“Others chipped in with good performances when needed. We also trained harder than ever this season as well by practising twice rather than once every week and it’s all paid off.

“We’ve set pretty impressive standards now and we are keen to maintain them. Every year our main aim is to win the Northants Premier Division and that won’t change.”

Clarke’s contribution shouldn’t be underestimated.

It was his fourth season as skipper and his leadership qualities have improved each summer. He’s seen as a popular, unselfish boss with no ego by the players in his care.

“I’m proud to captain this club,” Clarke, who has battled a persistent knee injury all summer, added. “But it’s not about me, it’s about playing with come good friends who are also top cricketers.

“I’ve played alongsideJamie Smith and Lewis Bruce for 16 years so to still be able to celebrate with them is very satisfying.

“We had to overcome a lot this summer with players leaving and others picking up injuries, but we stayed calm no matter what was thrown at us.”

Town finished 15 points clear of reigning champions Finedon and 45 points ahead of third-placed Old Northamptonians. Oundle finished in a club record fourth place, 74 points adrift of Town, but they did beat them for the first time at Premier Division level.

Town will be without ex-England Under 19 all-rounder Rob Sayer next season. He has moved to Australia.