Peterborough Town have a big lead to protect in the second half of the season

Peterborough Town have a healthy lead going into the second-half of the Northants Premier Division season.

A tense victory on a shocking track at Wollaston last weekend sped Town 29 points clear at the top and with the league now switching to straight win or lose 50-over games few would bet against the city side regaining a title they last won five years ago.

They will however receive an early test of their favouritism when they travel to second-placed Rushden & Higham tomorrow (July 13).

“It should suit us playing 50-over win/lose cricket,” Town skipper David Clarke admitted. “It will favour the teams with strength in depth as five bowlers are needed every innings.

“We have six or seven bowlers I would trust and we bat a long way down so I’m confident we can enjoy a strong second half of the season as well.

“It’s a tough game on Saturday though as Rushden have one of the best players in the league in Chanaka Ruwansiri and he’s done very well against us in the past.”

Clarke may rest his injured knee tomorrow, but all the big guns are back after missing all or part of last weekend which also included a defeat in the final of the Northants T20 Cup final at the hands of Finedon.

“We had six players missing for that game,” Clarke added. “But everyone is back now. It was more important we beat Wollaston than Finedon last weekend, although it would have been good to win both!”

Star men Josh Smith, Rob Sayer, David Sayer, Lewis Bruce, Jamie Smith and Mark Edwards all return at Rushden, but 15 year-old leg-spinner Karanpal Singh is likely to stay in the side after two outstanding displays under pressure last weekend.

FIXTURES

Saturday, July 13

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Oundle Town v Northampton Saints, Rushden & Higham v Peterborough Town.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon) : Market Deeping v Grantham.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: Cambridge 2nds v March Town, Thriplow v Wisbech Town.

Division Two: Huntingdon v Castor, Stamford Town v Saffron Walden 2nds, Ufford Park v Kimbolton.

Sunday, July 14

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Barnack v Peterborough Town, Grantham v Castor, Market Deeping v Wisbech Town.