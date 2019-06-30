Peterborough Town extend their lead at the top of the Northants Premier Division after powerful performance, Oundle Town are crushed by a ton of runs

Peterborough Town extended their lead at the top of the Northants Premier Division after powering to a seven-wicket win over Brigstock at Bretton Gate yesterday (June 29).

The visitors started the day in third place, but finished it in sixth which is a more realistic position based on a day when they were outclassed from start to finish.

Mark Edwards bowling for Peterborough Town against Brigstock. Photo: David Lowndes.

Brigstock did win the toss on a sweltering day and understandably batted first, but once they’d lost former Town star Asim Butt for a fifth-ball duck - the second wicket of an over for peerless seamer Mark Edwards - they plodded to a most inadequate 125 all out.

Off-spinner Lewis Bruce returned the best figures of 4-18 from eight overs, but all bowlers employed made a contribution with Edwards finishing with 2-32.

Town were never going to be pushed to collect a seventh win in 10 unbeaten matches, one that moved them 19 points clear at the top.

Chris Milner (39), Josh Smith (34) and David Clarke (30) all enjoyed themselves before the win was clinched with over 30 overs to spare. Town’s former off-spinner Mohammed Saif collected two of the wickets.

Oundle slumped to a 100-run defeat at Geddington despite another rapid innings of 59 from 54 balls from Conor Craig. He struck 50 of those runs in boundaries.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 29

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat BRIGSTOCK by 7 wkts

Brigstock 125 (D. Croker 37no, L. Bruce 4-18, M. Edwards 2-32).

Peterborough Town 126-3 (C. MIlner 39, Josh Smith 34, D. Clarke 30, M. Saif 2-41).

GEDDINGTON beat OUNDLE by 100 runs

Geddington 248-5 (B. Armer 89, A. Reynoldson 53no, J. Charlton 2-52, J. Bolsover 2-63).

Oundle 148 (C. Craig 59, H. Craig 39, G. Parker 6-63).