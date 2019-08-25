Peterborough Town close in on title, there are only two Josh Smiths, Oundle’s magificent seven, Saranga stars for March who complete double over neighbours Wisbech, Bourne set up Bank Holiday Monday title battle,

Peterborough Town overcame a tough-looking fixture in emphatic fashion as they moved closer to the Northants Premier Division title yesterday (August 24).

The city side smashed Northampton Saints by eight wickets away from home to maintain a 35-point lead at the top with just four matches to go.

Sri Lankan star Saranga Rajaguru on his way to a superb ton for March against Wisbech. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Two wins and a smattering of bonus points would ensure a first title for five years for Town. They do still have second-placed Finedon to play at Bretton Gate on September 7.

It was plain sailing for Town at Saints once they had dismissed dangerman Emilio Gay - he’s been signed by Northants and is the Premier Division’s leading runscorer - for a quickfire 36. The hosts then limped to a most inadequate 163 all out as Mark Edwards, Josh Smith, Mohammed Danyaal and Lewis Bruce all collected two wickets.

Town raced to victory in just 27 overs with Smith passing 500 runs for the season while top scoring with 54. He also dismissed Gay.

Fourth-placed Oundle’s superb season continued with a 70-run win at lowly Desborough. They have won their last seven completed games, they are the only team to beat Peterborough this season and they have won every game since the league switched to win/lose mode.

James Williams of Wisbech hits out during an innings of 58 against March. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Tom Norman (77) and David Foster (4-27) were their star perfomers yesterday.

Bourne set up a humdinger of a Bank Holiday Monday Lincs Premier Division title battle tomorrow (August 26) by sneaking a two-wicket win at home to Louth yesterday.

Bourne are 22 points behind leaders Woodhall ahead of their meeting at Jubilee Park tomorrow after chasing down Louth’s 216 with 11 balls to spare. Steven Crossley top scored with 60 after Ben Stroud (4-46) did most to check a strong start to the Louth innings.

Market Deeping are marooned in mid-table after losing by four wickets in a high-scoring clash at Sleaford.

Josh Smith has hit top form for Deeping in recent weeks and he dominated an innings of 251-9 with a brilliant knock of 124 (17 fours).

March Town completed a rare Cambs Division One double over neighbours Wisbech as Sri Lankan import Saranga Rajaguru cracked 115 (five sixes, 11 fours) in a 17-run win at Burrowmoor Road.

Next-to-bottom Ramsey were beaten by third-placed Histon at Cricketfield Lane and in Division Two bottom club Castor lost at home to third-placed Stamford Town, while Ufford Park were hammered at leaders Cambridge St Giles who piled up 340-3 in their 50 overs.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 24

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Desborough Town lost to Oundle Town by 70 runs

Oundle 286-7 (T. Norman 77, M. Hodgson 46, B. Smith 42no, C. Craig 30, D. Foster 28, D. Robinson 25).

Desborough 216 (S. Renshaw 102, D. Foster 4-27, H. Craig 3-29).

Northampton Saints lost to Peterborough Town by 8 wkts

Saints 163 (J. Mousley 59, M. Danyaal 2-26, M. Edwards 2-32, L. Bruce 2-37, Josh Smith 2-37).

Peterborough Town 165-2 (Josh Smith 54, D. Clarke 41no, C. Milner 29, R. Sayer 28no).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne beat Louth by 2 wkts

Louth 216 (L. Scott 66, B. Stroud 4-46, H. Brewster 2-15, T. Dixon 2-32).

Bourne 217-8 (S. Crossley 60, S. Evison 26, B. Stroud 25, B. Keast 21, M. Kidd 20, P. Perera 4-33).

Sleaford beat Market Deeping by 4 wkts

Market Deeping 251-9 (J. Smith 124, D. Sargent 26, C. Gillett 21, J. Morgan 21, D. Rodgers 5-56).

Sleaford 254-6 (C. Kapugedara 72, D. Rodgers 53, S. Perera 2-61, T. Anderson 2-76).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

March Town beat Wisbech Town by 17 runs

March 259-6 (S. Rajaguru 115no, R. Pitigala 28, A. Mills 25, A, Palmer 3-44).

Wisbech 242-9 (G. Freear 71, J. Williams 58, P. Edgeller 48, S. Rajaguru 3-34, S. Clarke 2-25, A. Wright 2-34)

Ramsey lost to Histon by 4 wkts

Ramsey 197 (M. Saunders 35no, K. Ikhlaq 31, D. Sayer 30, K. Carlson 28, H. Purcell 26).

Histon 200-6 (J. MYnott 72no, M. Cafferkey 3-50, M. Saunders 2-48).

Division Two

Cambridge St Giles beat Ufford Park by 149 runs

St Giles 340-3

Ufford Park 191

Castor lost to Stamford Town by 43 runs

Stamford 218-8 (T. Williams 45, S. Chamberlain 41no, L. Dave 40, A. Hulme 34, R. Smith 4-61, S. Dunn 2-11).

Castor 175-8 (R. Smith 37, D. Cooper 37, J. Weaver 28no, R. Evans 20, B. Peck 3-22, S. Prentice 2-37).