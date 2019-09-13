Peterborough Town chase two titles in one weekend, play-off battle for Bourne

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke insists team confidence has not been rocked despite a humbling defeat at the hands of sole Northants Premier Division title rivals Finedon last Saturday (September 7).

A win at Bretton Gate would have handed Town their first title since 2014, but instead they were beaten by 10 wickets and failed to pick up a solitary bonus point.

They will now probably need to win their final two games at mid-table Brigstock tomorrow (September 14) and at home to bottom club Wollaston the following weekend to hold off the powerful Finedon team.

In normal circumstances Town would be hot favourites to do just that, but have they now put themselves under unnecessary pressure? Not according to Clarke.

“Our confidence is still very high,” Clarke insisted. “If you’d have said at the start of the season we’d have had to beat Brigstock and Wollaston to win the league I’d have taken it every day of the week.

“Of course we were disappointed to lose so badly last week. We didn’t play very well at all which came as a shock.

“Finedon are an exceptional side capable of beating anyone, but we didn’t perform with the bat or with the ball.

“It happens like that sometimes and now we will probably have to win the final two games. Saturday could be tricky, but we will be strong and we will fancy winning no matter what the circumstances.”

Finedon’s last two games are at home to lowly Desborough and away to Brigstock.

Town could also win the Rutland Division One title on Sunday (September 15). They host Barnack in a winner-takes-all contest (12.30pm).

Bourne contest a semi-final of the Lincs Premier Division play-offs at Bracebridge Heath tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 14

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(11.30am) Premier Division: Brigstock v Peterborough Town, Oundle Town v Geddington.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION PLAy-off

(noon) Semi-final: Bracebridge Heath v Bourne.

Sunday, September 15

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: Oundle Town v Market Deeping, Peterborough Town v Barnack, Wisbech Town v March Town.