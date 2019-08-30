Peterborough Town are determined to win the title in style, winner-takes-all title battle at Stamford Town

Peterborough Town are determined to win the Northants Premier Division in style.

The city side need two wins and a smattering of bonus points from their final four games to lift the title for the first time since 2104.

And as bottom two Wollaston and Desborough are among their final opponents you’d struggle to get a bet on at a bookmakers on Town finishing top.

Reigning champions, and second-placed, Finedon and early season pacesetters Brigstock also have to face Town, but Desborough are first up at Bretton Gate tomorrow (August 31, noon).

“We’re in a great position,” Town skipper David Clarke admitted. “But we are not taking anything for granted just yet.

“Two wins would probably be enough and it could work out that we win the league by beating Finedon in a couple of weeks, but we can’t afford to look that far ahead.

“Winning the Premier Division has been our main objective all season and we want to clinch it as early as possible.

“Desborough have been struggling, but we will treat them with great respect and make sure we get the win we need.”

Opening bowler Jamie Smith is back for Town after missing last weekend’s eight-wicket hammering of Northampton Saints.

Josh Smith retired not out twice on 50 as Peterborough Town won the Eastern Region Under 19 T20 title at Cambourne CC last weekend (August 25). Town beat Eaton Socon by 10 wickets in the semi-final before avenging a defeat in last season’s semi-final by Luton Indians in the final. Town won a tight contest by four runs after Luton had reached 55-1 chasing Town’s 127-5. Karanpal Singh, Mohammed Saif and Mohammed Tayyib all delivered useful displays.

Fourth-placed Oundle Town seek an eighth straight win against Horton House at Milton Road tomorrow (noon).

Stamford Town host St Ives & Warboys in a winner-takes-all title battle in Cambs Division Two tomorrow (12.30pm).

Whoever wins will leapfrog current top dogs Cambridge St Giles who have completed their fixtures.

And Castor need to win at Ufford Park to climb off the bottom of the Division Two table.

Bourne’s chances of winning the Lincs Premier Division evaporated on Bank Holiday Monday when they lost by eight wickets at leaders Woodhall Spa. They have no game this weekend.

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 31

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division: Oundle Town v Horton House, Peterborough Town v Desborough Town.

LINCOLNSHIRE PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon) Scunthorpe v Market Deeping.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: Histon v March Town, Wisbech Town v Ramsey.

(12.30pm) Division Two: Stamford Town v St Ives & Warboys, Ufford Park v Castor.