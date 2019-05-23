Peterborough Town and King’s Keys qualify for Jaidka Cup semi-finals, but holders Bourne are in trouble, ton for Hunts Over 50s skipper

Peterborough Town and King’s Keys both qualified for the semi-finals of the Jaidka Cup last night (May 22).

Town beat Nassington by seven wickets at Bretton Gate, while King’s Keys were claiming a shock 50-run win over holders Bourne at Woodlands.

Chris Milner struck 42 for Peterborough Town against Nassington in the Jaidka Cup.

Only one team from three groups qualify for the last four so Bourne are now relying on finishing as the best runner-up to reach the semi-final stage.

Jamie Smith and Karanpal Singh claimed two wickets apiece as Town restricted Nassington to 101-6 in their 100 balls - the Jaidka Cup is copying the rules of the ECB’s ‘The Hundred’ competition - before Chris Milner (42) and Nick Paskins saw the city side home with plenty to spare. Arbas Nawaz (32no) and Hugo Bell (2-32) did best for Nassington.

Wahid Javed and Mohammed Raheel cracked half centuries for King’s Keys.

Captain Bob Milne claimed a superb ton for Hunts in their big over 50s win over Lincolnshire at Wisbech Town CC yesterday.

Milne (111) and Pete Waughman (56) of Houghton & Wyton put on a ton for the first wicket before Market Deeping’s Dave Gillett struck 78 on debut as Hunts posted 277-4. Lincs were restricted to 169-7 in reply with Ali Anthony of the host club taking 3-32.

RESULTS

Wednesday, May 22

JAIDKA CUP

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat NASSINGTON by 7 wkts

Nassington 101-6 (A. Nawaz 32no, J. Smith 2-7, K. Singh 2-21).

Town 105-3 (C. Milner 42, N. Paskins 39, H. Bell 2-32).

KING’S KEYS beat BOURNE by 50 runs

King’s Keys 192 (W. Javed 52no, M. Raheel 51no).

Bourne 142 (S. Chaudhary 3-28)

NATIONAL OVER 50s

HUNTS beat LINCS by 108 runs

Hunts 277-4 (B. Milne 111, D. Gillett 78, P. Waughman 56).

Lincs 169-7 (A. Anthiny 3-32, R. Ewing 2-29).

CAMBS beat BEDS 6 wkts

Beds 220 (S. Summerfield 70, K. Wright 51, N. Gadsby 4-37, A. Akhtar 3-40).

Cambs 223-4 (D. Norman 84no, N. Gadsby 51no, S. Hinson 28).