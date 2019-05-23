Peterborough Town and King’s Keys qualify for Jaidka Cup semi-finals, but holders Bourne are in trouble, ton for Hunts Over 50s skipper

Peterborough Town and King’s Keys both qualified for the semi-finals of the Jaidka Cup last night (May 22).
Town beat Nassington by seven wickets at Bretton Gate, while King’s Keys were claiming a shock 50-run win over holders Bourne at Woodlands.
Only one team from three groups qualify for the last four so Bourne are now relying on finishing as the best runner-up to reach the semi-final stage.
Jamie Smith and Karanpal Singh claimed two wickets apiece as Town restricted Nassington to 101-6 in their 100 balls - the Jaidka Cup is copying the rules of the ECB’s ‘The Hundred’ competition - before Chris Milner (42) and Nick Paskins saw the city side home with plenty to spare. Arbas Nawaz (32no) and Hugo Bell (2-32) did best for Nassington.
Wahid Javed and Mohammed Raheel cracked half centuries for King’s Keys.
Captain Bob Milne claimed a superb ton for Hunts in their big over 50s win over Lincolnshire at Wisbech Town CC yesterday.
Milne (111) and Pete Waughman (56) of Houghton & Wyton put on a ton for the first wicket before Market Deeping’s Dave Gillett struck 78 on debut as Hunts posted 277-4. Lincs were restricted to 169-7 in reply with Ali Anthony of the host club taking 3-32.
RESULTS
Wednesday, May 22
JAIDKA CUP
PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat NASSINGTON by 7 wkts
Nassington 101-6 (A. Nawaz 32no, J. Smith 2-7, K. Singh 2-21).
Town 105-3 (C. Milner 42, N. Paskins 39, H. Bell 2-32).
KING’S KEYS beat BOURNE by 50 runs
King’s Keys 192 (W. Javed 52no, M. Raheel 51no).
Bourne 142 (S. Chaudhary 3-28)
NATIONAL OVER 50s
HUNTS beat LINCS by 108 runs
Hunts 277-4 (B. Milne 111, D. Gillett 78, P. Waughman 56).
Lincs 169-7 (A. Anthiny 3-32, R. Ewing 2-29).
CAMBS beat BEDS 6 wkts
Beds 220 (S. Summerfield 70, K. Wright 51, N. Gadsby 4-37, A. Akhtar 3-40).
Cambs 223-4 (D. Norman 84no, N. Gadsby 51no, S. Hinson 28).