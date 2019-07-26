Peterborough Town aim to bounce back from setback, another big game for Oundle, National T20 action for Bourne, Castor sixes final

Peterborough Town are determined to bounce back quickly from their first setback of the Northants Premier Division season.

The city side lost their unbeaten record to neighbours Oundle Town at Bretton Gate last Saturday to give hope to the chasing pack.

Town’s lead was cut from a healthy 29 points to a much more vulnerable 13 points in one fell swoop with reigning champions Finedon and perenniel challengers Old Northamptonians their nearest pursuers.

Ironically some good might come from the defeat as in-form Oundle, who have now won five of their last six matches, host Finedon at Milton Road tomorrow (July 27, noon start) when Town travel to lowly Horton House.

Old Northamptonians also have a tough game at home to Northampton Saints.

Town hope to have star seamer Mark Edwards and classy batsman Josh Smith back in the side and skipper David Clarke could also return. All three missed the Oundle match.

Town should win comfortably against a Horton team who have struggled all summer. Old Northamptonians are the visitors to Bretton Gate the following Saturday (August 3).

Town have a big night ahead next Wednesday (July 31) when they will try and wrest the Jaidka Cup back from Bourne in a delayed final at Bretton Gate (6pm).

Bourne take on Yorkshire League side and former National Club champions Sheffield Collegiate in the semi-final of an Area Final in the National T20 Cup at Cleethorpes on Sunday (July 28). If successful Lincolnshire champions Bourne will then tackle either Cuckney (Nottinghamshire) or Denby (Derbyshire) in the final.

Bourne and Market Deeping are among a top six in the Lincs Premier Division separated by just 27 points. Bourne host reigning champions Bracebridge Heath tomorrow (noon) when Deeping are at lowly Louth.

The Castor sixes finals night, held over from last week, takes place at Port Lane tonight (July 26, 6pm). The competing teams are Stamford Town, Bretton, Newborough and Burghley Park.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, July 27

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Horton House v Peterborough Town, Oundle Town v Finedon.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon) Premier Division: Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, Louth v Market Deeping.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: Ramsey v Thriplow, Sawston & Babraham v Wisbech Town.

Division Two: Blunham v Stamford Town, Huntingdon v Ufford Park, Kimbolton v Castor.

Sunday, July 28

National T20

(10.30am) Area Finals Day

Semi-finals: Bourne v Sheffield Collegiate, Cuckney v Denby (at Cleethorpes) followed by final.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Barnack v King’s Keys, Market Deeping v Grantham, Peterborough Town v Wisbech Town.