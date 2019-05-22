Peterborough Telegraph Merit Table: mixed weekend for Orton’s Meichan, consistent Clive, Beech blasts Biggleswade, Zahoor is an AK 11 hero, Mitchell is a laughing Cavalier

It was a mixed weekend for Orton Park batsman Hamish Meichan.

Meichan registered a duck in an easy Hunts Division One win over Ramsey seconds on Saturday (May 18) before blasting an unbeaten 103 in a nine-wicket Rutland Division Four success over Moulton Harrox seconds 24 hours later.

Clive Evans was more consistent as he followed an undefeated 97 for Orton in that win over Ramsey with 62 not out for Whittlesey in a two-wicket Rutland Division Two success over Nassington. Teenager Sam Jarvis registered his first senior half century for Orton Park against Ramsey.

Hampton toppled Hunts Division One leaders Biggleswade thanks partly to a spectacular knock from Andy Beech. Beech arrived at the crease with the city side struggling on 56-4, but smacked 76 from 50 balls (nine fours, three sixes) to wrest the initiative away from the top dogs. Hampton closed on 186-9 before bowling Biggleswade out for 102 with Sam Garland (5-27) impressing.

AK 11 continued their fine start to a first season at Cambs Division Three level with a 12-run win at Newborough. Zahoor Ahmad (56) top scored in AK’s 152-9 as Falcon moved up to third with a second win in three games.

Matthew Mitchell (7-21) delivered the best bowling figures of the week for Welby Cavaliers in a South Lincs Division One win over Pinchbeck.

Entries to the Peterborough Telegraph Merit Table are gained by scores of 50 or more in a single innings or by taking five wickets or more. Only one entry per chart.

BATTING

H. Meichan (Orton Park) *103

S. Rajaguru (March Town) 102

C. Evans (Orton Park) *97

T. Ahmed (Barnack) 92

T. Williams (Stamford Town) 90

B. Purcell (Castor) 88

J. Williams (Wisbech Twn) 87

A. Akhtar (Cambs Over 50s) 85

J. Woodward (Ramsey 2nds) 82

D. Sargeant (Market Deeping) 81

J. Harrington (Ufford Park) 79

C. Craig (Oundle) 78

A. Beech (Hampton) 76

S. Brahmbhatt (March Town) 73

M. Ingram (Oundle 2nds) 73

S. Hinson (Cambs Over 50s) 70

B. Weatherington (Oundle 3rds) 69

S. Albutt (Wisbech Town) 68

B. Keast (Bourne 2nds) *66

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 64

J. Smith (Market Deeping) 64

A. Ali (Nassington) 62

P. Foster (Burghley Park) 62

B. Norman (Cambs Over 50s) 62

TJ Harding (Ramsey 2nds) 58

Z. Ahmed (AK 11) 56

R. Bentley (Uffington) 56

R. Smith (Castor) *54

M. Papworth (Castor) 52

M. Kearns (Moulton Harrox) 51

O. Dring (Spalding 3rds) 50

P. Edgeller (Wisbech) 50

G. Freear (Wisbech) 50

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 50

* Denotes not out. Only one score of 50 per week permitted.

BOWLING

M. Mitchell (Welby Cavaliers) 7-21

V. Parvathaneni (Newborough) 6-13

S. Amir (Barnack) 6-29

M. Edwards (Peterborough Town) 6-29

B. Stroud (Bourne 2nds) 5-13

S. Garland (Hampton) 5-27

M. Bird (Ketton Sports) 5-36

W. Gowler (Wisbech Town) 5-41

J. Burton (Uffington 2nds) 5-45